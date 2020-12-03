There has been a lot of talk about the Philadelphia Eagles' offense and quarterback Carson Wentz most of the season. However, the focused on the team's upcoming game with the Green Bay Packers could be on the defense.
The Eagles (3-7-1) will visit the Packers (8-3) on Sunday, Dec. 6 at Lambeau Field. The kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. on CBS3.
The Eagles certainly had their hands full in the 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. The passing combination of quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver DK Metcalf gave the Eagles secondary a lot of problems.
Well, Green Bay has a tremendous passing attack with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The Eagles' defense will be challenged again in this match-up.
Rodgers and Adams are playing extremely well this season. Rodgers has completed 261-of-38 passes for 3,100 yards with 33 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Adams has 74 catches for 908 yards with 11 TDs.
Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz knows the Packers can really move the football through the strong arm of Rodgers and the quick feet of Adams. Of course, getting pressure on Rodgers will be crucial.
"I have so much respect for him going against him in 2008," Schwartz said. "I think that was our first match-up, and then obviously in Detroit facing him twice a year."
"He's incredibly efficient. He was always good at making big plays and doing those kinds of things, but he's just so efficient. He doesn't miss a check down. He runs a boot and he's taking the positive yards. He still scrambles. He still makes those plays, but I think you're seeing it in his overall play. He still makes his big plays down the field, but I think he's taken his game to another level this year."
Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett was pretty active up front against the Seahawks. Barnett had three total and two solo tackles with one sack and two tackles-for-loss including two big fourth down stops.
"He plays tough play-in and play-out and it's not just one dimensional rushing the passer or just playing the run," Schwartz said. "He's done all those things.
"And but again, we look at our production defensive-line-wise as a group, not individual production. So a play that Derek makes, maybe he gets a sack because they're double-teaming [defensive tackle] Malik [Jackson] or they're double-teaming Grave [defensive tackle Javon Hargrave] or Fletch [defensive tackle Fletcher Cox] or they chipped over to BG's [defensive end Brandon Graham] side. So those guys all know that they're not independent contractors up front. We're a group and plays that we make as individuals are really accountable to the group.
"But Derek has done an outstanding job, and I think probably the biggest thing is the effort and the toughness that he plays with on a play-in and play-out basis. It's inspiring for me to watch."
It all starts up front with getting pressure on quarterback. The defensive line will play a key role.
