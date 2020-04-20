The Philadelphia Eagles will have a chance to select an impact player in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Eagles will pick at No. 21 in the first round of the draft, which begins on Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. (6ABC).
The 2020 NFL Draft is a three-day event. In addition to their first round selection, the Eagles have a second round, third round, three fourth-round picks, a fifth and a sixth-round choice.
The Eagles could land a quality wide receiver to help quarterback Carson Wentz. This draft is deep in wide receiver talent and Andy Weidl, the Eagles vice president of player personnel, has taken a good look at this wide receiver class.
“Time will tell with this draft class, as with each class,” Weidl said. “But it’s an exciting class. There’s different flavors. Obviously, different types of receivers and there’s plenty of them in this draft and at every level. We’re excited.”
Howie Roseman, the Eagles vice president/general manager, has watched the wide receiver position evolve over the years. He has noticed how well these players have developed.
“When we talk about the receiver position, what was going on five, 10 years ago and where these guys were raised and how they were groomed at high school,” Roseman said. “The advent seven-on-seven camps, now these guys have so much more experience in the passing game. I don’t know what was going on 2010 is the same for evaluating the position now.”
“But obviously coverages are different in the National Football League. The quality of the corner is different and you have these college coaches who are able to scheme up opportunities and moving guys around because in college football there’s obviously not the same level of play in the secondary that you have in the National Football League.”
The top wide receivers expected to go early in the draft are Oklahoma’s Cee Dee Lamb, Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs. The wideouts that could be available for the Eagles are Denzel Mims (Baylor), Justin Jefferson (LSU) and Jalen Reagor (TCU).
Mims, a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder, can really stretch the field. He was a big play receiver for Baylor. Mims had an impressive 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 15.5 yards a reception. Mims led the Bears to the Sugar Bowl with his receiving skills.
Jefferson, a 6-foot-1, 202-pounder, helped LSU win the national championship with his speed and pass catching ability. He had a sensational 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 TDs this season. Jefferson averaged 13.9 yards a catch. He made some spectacular receptions for the Tigers.
Reagor, a 5-foot-11, 195-pounder, was one of the most productive receivers in the Big 12 Conference. He was TCU’s leading receiver with 43 catches for 611 yards and five TDs. He averaged 14.5 yards a reception. Reagor can run the deep pass routes. He does a good job of getting open.
