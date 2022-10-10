The Philadelphia Eagles are perfect. They are 5-0 for the third time in franchise history, with the longest winning streak under head coach Nick Sirianni.
The Birds are undefeated and no other team in the NFL can say that. They are rolling in first place in the NFC East and are preparing to face the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
To get there, the Eagles defeated the Arizona Cardinals 20-17. It was a rough and tough football game that was decided on the feet of placekickers. The Eagles’ Cameron Dicker, who was playing in place of the injured Jake Elliott, connected on a 23-yard field goal with 1:42 remaining for the margin of victory.
“We knew that it was going to be a physical game,” said Sirianni. “We knew we had a really physical team. We knew our identity is to be physical. And when we needed to the most, we were.”
The Cardinals, who never led, looked as if they would push the game into overtime. But rookie Matt Ammendola, who was kicking in place of injured Matt Prater, shanked a 43-yard attempt with :22 remaining in the contest. For a brief moment, it appeared good but suddenly veered to the right and away from the uprights.
“It honestly felt good,” said Ammendola. “Everything felt good off my foot. It’s just something that I’ve got to work on. I’ll have to go back to watch it and look at the film.”
The film will show just how much the Eagles continue to grow. They’ve won games scoring a lot of points. They’ve won games coming from behind. They’ve won games dominating the opposition. They’ve won close games.
The film will show that while the Eagles have some weaknesses to improve upon, they are good enough to keep their record perfect. The last time an Eagles team was 5-0 was in 2004 when they won their first seven games. That team made it to the Super Bowl but lost to the New England Patriots.
“We had to fight for everything today,” said defensive end Brandon Graham. “We’re working our tails off each and every week. We know it’s only going to get harder as we keep going because people are going to want to knock us down.”
It’s hard to knock down an Eagles team that knows how to mount long successful drives. After Arizona’s Eno Benjamin scored and Ammendola’s PAT tied it at 17-17 with 9:43 remaining, the Birds went to work. Jalen Hurts got the team’s running game going and they ran the clock down it down to 1:45 where Dicker made the deciding kick.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” said Dicker, the University of Texas’ all-time field goals leader with 60. “I just stayed calm all week and did my job. I was never really nervous. But to be in this situation, yeah, it’s incredible.”
Last year, Dicker was signed by the Los Angeles Rams after the 2022 NFL Draft. He also spent some time with Baltimore Ravens.
“I don’t know what the future holds. You learn to go day by day in this business. You get an opportunity and you make the most of it,” said Dicker. “That’s what I did today. I knew I would come through and I did.”
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray did his best at trying to create a come back attempt. He slid just short of a first down on a second-down run during the final drive. He then spiked the ball on third down to force Ammendola’s attempt. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he believed Murray had gained a first down on the run, but once he realized it was third down, he still decided spiking the ball was the best option.
The Cardinals had no timeouts and Kingsbury said there were too many things that could have gone wrong if they had tried to run another play.
“The risk reward wasn’t good enough at that point,” said Kingsbury.
Now here come the Dallas Cowboys. The game will be Sunday night, playing division rivals in what will be the most exciting game of the season. Everyone will get a chance to see for themselves if the Eagles are for real.
If there is a a good fortune at hand its that after the game, the Birds have a bye week. It will give them an opportunity to get healthy and set themselves up for the heart of the schedule.
It’s what the NFL is all about.
