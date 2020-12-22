The Philadelphia Eagles have announce support for a partnership between Positive Coaching Alliance and the Philadelphia Public League.
The Positive Coaching Alliance, a nonprofit rooted in the mission to create better athletes and better people through training for coaches, student-athletes, parents and administrators, is reportedly working with the Eagles and the Philadelphia Public League are making a commitment to ensure youth have a positive, character-building sports experience.
William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D., Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia spoke about the importance of the partnership.
"This partnership and commitment will help better support coaches in training and student-athletes in their social-emotional learning outside of the classroom," He said ."As a former student-athlete, coach and mentor, I am thrilled for this opportunity to continue improving sports and coaching at all levels."
Through the partnership, the Eagles will provide benefits to PCA in the following ways:
• Coordinate guest appearances with current players and Eagles Legends at virtual workshop trainings and special events
• Provide financial incentives for Coach of the Year and Athletic Director of the Year awards, as well as scholarship programs
• Host a 2021 Eagles Summer Camp VIP experience for all award and scholarship winners and nominees, provided local health and safety guidelines deem it safe
• Provide marketing to help promote PCA and PPL events and programs
“We are excited to expand our work with two organizations that share our values and dedication to inspiring our youth and providing the necessary resources and education to help make them and those around them better,” said Julie Hirshey, Director of Community Relations, Philadelphia Eagles.
Former Eagles defensive end and PCA’s Senior Partnership Manager for the Mid-Atlantic and Philadelphia regions, Brandon Whiting, helped create this partnership. A self-proclaimed “student of the game,” and son of a high school football coach, Whiting gained an early appreciation and respect for the positive and transformative impact of sports.
“Philadelphia is such a great sports city and has been a huge part of my journey as an athlete. It's an honor to be part of this opportunity to inspire and influence a new generation of young athletes. This partnership showcases the Eagles and PPL’s commitment to great coaching and a positive sports culture,” said Whiting.
