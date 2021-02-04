Doug Williams, the Ring of Fame quarterback and longtime member of the Washington Football Team's front office, has been appointed senior adviser to President Jason Wright, the team announced Thursday. The role is Williams's third in three years and marks a shift from the personnel department to the business side of the team's operations.
After two years as a personnel executive (2014-16), Williams was promoted to senior vice president of player personnel under President Bruce Allen (2017-19). When Ron Rivera was hired as Washington's head coach last season, Williams was named the team's senior vice president of player development.
Williams starred for the team 1986-89 and led it to a Super Bowl XXII title. Williams was the first Black quarterback to play in a Super Bowl, and he earned the game's MVP honors. After nine seasons as a player, Williams transitioned to coaching, then scouting/personnel, where he's worked for 13 seasons, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2004-09) and Washington.
