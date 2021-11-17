Donovan McNabb played some great football with the Philadelphia Eagles. McNabb played 10 seasons with the Eagles leading to five NFC championship games and a Super Bowl appearance.
The National Quarterback Club (NQBC) recently announced that McNabb will be inducted into the National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame at the 2021 NQBC Awards and Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on February 26, 2022. Quarterbacks Steve Beuerlein and Matt Hasselbeck will be enshrined along with McNabb.
NQBC will honor Tom House with the Legacy Recognition Award and will name the National Quarterback of the Year in professional, college, and high school ranks. The event will take place at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, AZ.
The National Quarterback Club honors courageous actions and believes that telling the stories of those who act with leadership and courage inspires future generations to follow that example.
"These awards represents not just great quarterbacks for performances on the field, but great men who have made a difference in their communities off the field, but great men who have made a difference in their communities off the field since retiring from the game," said Don Kile, NQBC president in a statement. "Every community across the country faces challenges. For as long as we have known them, these men have demonstrated unstoppable determination in every aspect of their lives. They teach us, every day, that kindness is the most admirable of human qualities."
McNabb played 13 years in the NFL. His best moment came in 2004 against the defending Super Bowl champion, Green Bay Packers. After starting the game by connecting on his first 14 passes, he guided the Eagles to a 47-17 win. McNabb passed for an Eagles' record 464 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half of the game. This was ranked by Eagles fans as the "Game of the Decade."
McNabb's athletic career started in Chicago, Illinois, where he led Mount Carmel High School to two state championships and lettered in basketball and track. After redshirting his first year at Syracuse, he went on to start every game of his 49-game college career.
He was chosen Big East Rookie of the Year after his first season at Syracuse and led the team to the 1998 Orange Bowl as a senior. When his career was completed in 1998, McNabb had put together 8,389 yards passing and 77TDs. He rushed for an additional 1,561 yards and 19 TDs, solidifying himself as one of the greats to play at Syracuse.
McNabb came into the NFL draft as the leading multi-talented quarterback in the nation and was chosen No. 2 overall in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Eagles. He had a magnificent career with the Eagles.
In the postseason, McNabb carried the Eagles to the playoffs seven of those eight years that he started 10 games or more. He won at least one playoff game in six of those eight years. His total nine playoff wins ties him for 12th in NFL history with Jim Kelly and Kurt Warner. He also played in six Pro Bowls.
After a brief stint with the Washington Football Team, he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. On July 29, 2013, he officially retired from professional football with a career total of combined 40,000 yards and 263 touchdowns. McNabb retired as a Philadelphia Eagle where they honored him with a place in the Eagles Hall of Fame, retired his No. 5 jersey, and placed him as a member of the Eagles' 75th Anniversary Team.
