Tribune Staff Writer
NFL training camps are opening throughout the league. The Philadelphia Eagles will open its training camp on Tuesday, July 27 at the NovaCare Complex.
There are a number of stories heading into training camp. New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will be conducting his first training camp in South Philadelphia. It’s also rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s first training camp.
The Eagles selected Smith, the former Alabama All-American and Heisman Trophy standout, with the 10th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft last spring. The 6-foot, 170-pounder, was a big time receiver with the Crimson Tide.
Smith will get a chance to to display his talent that made him the best player in college football. He has the speed, the hands and the moves in the open field to bolster the Eagles passing game.
Smith caught 235 passes for 3,965 yards (16.9 yard average a game) and 46 touchdowns setting a Southeastern Conference and Alabama career receiving TD record previously held by Amari Cooper (2012-14) and Chris Doering of Florida (1992-95) with 31. In addition, he led the SEC and Alabama in career receiving yards. he had 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns this past season.
The Eagles leading receiver is Greg Ward who was the team’s top pass catcher with 54 receptions for 419 yards and six touchdowns. Travis Fugham had 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns. Jalen Reagor, who was the team’s first round pick last year, caught 31 passes for 396 yards and one TD.
Ward and Fulgham are good possession receivers. They keep the chains moving with their receptions. Reagor has the speed to get down the field. Smith has that big play ability, too.
Training camp is a time when you see the rookies go against some of the veterans. It gets real competitive on those hot afternoons.
Speaking of veterans, Smith has a great relationship with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. They were both teammates in 2017 and 2018 at Alabama. Hurts took over for quarterback Carson Wentz, who was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March, started the final four games of last season.
The Philadelphia Eagles will play its first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 12 at Lincoln Financial Field. The kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. on NBC 10.
Meanwhile, the Eagles will be preparing for this match-up in training camp. Smith will certainly be a player to watch this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.