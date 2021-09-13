It didn’t take rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith long to make an impact with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Smith showed why the Eagles selected him with the No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft last spring. The former Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama had six receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown to help the Eagles crush the Atlanta Falcons 32-6 on Sunday.
Smith and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hooked for the first score of the season. Smith caught a 18-yard TD pass from Hurts to get the Eagles scoring parade started.
This passing combination of Hurts and Smith will be something to watch when the Eagles entertain the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 19 at Lincoln Financial Field on Fox29 (1 p.m.). Smith has the ability to stretch the field with his speed as well as running short pass routes.
Smith and Hurts have a good chemistry which goes back to their playing days at Alabama. Smith’s six catches ties the Eagles wide receiver rookie record for receptions in their debut that was set by DeSean Jackson in 2008 against the St. Louis Rams. His 71 yards is the most by an Eagles rookie wide receiver in their debut since Jackson’s 106 yards in the same contest. Smith (receiving) and running back Kenneth Gainwell (rushing) are the Eagles first rookie duo to score touchdowns in the same game since Hurts (rushing) and Watkins (receiving) in December 2020 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Smith, a 6-foot, 170-pounder, has a good receiving corps that includes wide receivers Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins along with tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz. He seems to have enough playmakers in the passing game which should help him continue to flourish.
With the 49ers coming up, the Eagles will need Smith’s speed and moves in the open field to make a difference in the team’s offense. His pass catching skills should help the Eagles continue to move the chains.
