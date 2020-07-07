According to ESPN.Com, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson said he has no hatred toward the Jewish community.
On Monday, Jackson made an anti-semitic remark on his Instagram account quoting Adolph Hitler and praising Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.
Jackson wrote in attribution to Hitler: "[white Jews] will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were."
On Saturday and Monday, there were two Jackson posts shared on Instagram praising Farrakahan. The Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center refer to Farrakhan as being anti-semitic.
Originally Jackson, who has received a tremendous amount of criticism about the posts, said they were taken "the wrong way."
"Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way," he posted Tuesday on Instagram. "I have no hatred my heart toward no one!! Equality. Equality [raised fist emojis]."
Jackson has since clarified his apology, according to the Associated Press.
“My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,” Jackson said in a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that.”
In a statement posted to Twitter, the Philadelphia Eagles addressed the issue.
July 7, 2020
The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia also issued a statement in response to the comments made by Jackson. In a press release the organization stated:
"The anti-Semitic comments displayed by DeSean Jackson on his Instagram are deeply offensive and disturbing. These words have been used for centuries to support the vilification and extermination of Jews. As a representative of our city, we call on DeSean Jackson to stop spreading hate and bigotry and to become better educated about anti-Semitism."
