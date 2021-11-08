They say defense travels. The Philadelphia Eagles will need its defense to travel to Denver to face the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 14 on CBS 3 at 4:25 p.m.
The Eagles couldn’t get any pressure on the San Diego Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the Eagles 27-24 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. He also ran for another TD.
Herbert scorched the Eagles’ defense from the pocket completing 32-of-38 passes for 356 yards and two TDs. He also ran for another. The Eagles (3-6) didn’t have any sacks against the Chargers.
Furthermore, the defense couldn’t get off the field in the second half on third down. San Diego also converted two fourth down plays on the final drive that led to a game winning 29-yard field goal by San Diego’s placekicker Dustin Hopkins. Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards knows the defense couldn’t get the stops when they needed to have them.
“At the end of the day, we didn’t make enough plays,” Edwards said. “I can only speak for the defensive unit and special teams. We didn’t make enough plays to win the game. I thought we were in position at times and it comes down to the details of things. I thought all the guys gave so much effort and put so much into it. To fall short, it hurts for sure.”
The Eagles need the defense to step up in a hurry when they face the Broncos. Denver (5-4) is coming off a big 30-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys (6-2). Of course, the Cowboys are in first place in the NFC East. The Broncos are led by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater who connected on 19-of-28 passes for 249 yards and one TD. Bridgewater also ran for a score.
He was aided by a strong rushing attack from running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. Williams had 17 carries for 111 yards. Gordon garnered 80 yards on 21 attempts.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a terrific game against the Chargers. Hurts completed 11-of-17 passes for 162 yards and one TD. He had 62 yards on 10 carries. He converted several big plays on third down with his legs. Hurts hooked up with rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith who had five receptions for 116 yards and one TD.
Hurts used a solid running game to bolster the offense with running backs Jordan Howard who picked up 71 yards on 17 attempts while scoring one TD. Running back Boston Scott had 10 carries for 40 yards. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni thought Hurts played extremely well on that big fourth quarter drive to tie the game.
“Yeah, he was a stud,” Sirianni said. “He was a big time stud. I mean, really I got a lot of respect for [Chargers head coach Brandon Staley].
“They knew we were moving the ball really well on offense, and he didn’t league anything — I’m pretty confident that he didn’t leave anything on his call sheet. He started coming with different things.
“I think they had a blitz zero on him the last play. Jalen ended up, we all saw that, ended up getting to a play and Jalen ended up doing great communication to tell everybody what the play was and just fired a strike to [wide receiver] DeVonta [Smith].
“But I think what was really, really impressive — obviously that throw was really unbelievable in the face of some pressure and in the face of — I know the offensive line did a heck of a job protecting against that blitz zero, but that’s advanced football right there to be able to see what was going on and to be able to get the communication at the line of scrimmage and everybody be on the same page for a 28-yard score4 I believe it was, and then just a couple of drives he made.
“He just was really unfazed by the scenario and just showed a lot of poise. Down seven everything in his eyes said put it one me and let’s go, let’s keep running the ball, let’s keep play-action, make sure we are converting on third down. And he made some unbelievable plays on third down.”
The Eagles could use some more great plays from Hurts, but they need the defense to come up with some big plays as well.
