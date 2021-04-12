Mujaheed Muhammad, who is one of the Public League's top defensive players, will be playing his college football at Keystone College.
Muhammad, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound senior safety, who played most of his scholastic career at the High School of the Future, and is now playing for West Philadelphia High's football team, is excited about his decision. He released a statement on his college commitment on twitter.
"First and foremost I'd like to thank Allah for blessing me with this talent and allowing me to be at this position in life, nothing is possible without him. Next I'd like to thank my family, friends, & teammates for supporting me and always believing in me no matter the circumstances. I'd like to thank all the coaches I met over the years who helped develop me into the player and person I am today.
"I'd like to thank my trainer Kirby for helping me take my game to the next level and just for being there as a mentor. I'd like to thank my principal Mr. Gordon & the rest of my Robeson teachers for making sure I was always on the right track. With that being said, I'm excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Keystone College."
Keystone College is a member of the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference. Muhammad was really thrilled with the school overall.
"I like the program," Muhammad said. "I went there for a visit. It's a nice small school. It's not too big. It's a real family environment. It's not that many students in one classroom. On top of the, they made it really affordable for me. That's the school I'm going to. Keystone College is located in Factoryville, Pa. It's an hour away from the Poconos."
A year ago, Muhammad was a key player on High School of the Future's playoff team. Unfortunately, the Firebirds didn't field a football team this spring. So, he decided play for West Philadelphia High's football team.
Muhammad attends Paul Robeson High School. He was able to play for High School of the Future through the Public League's cooperative sponsorship program. Speedboys head coach Franklin Steed had to get the co-op approval for Muhammad to play for his team. Steed has been very impressed with his work ethic and dedication.
"Mujaheed Muhammad is a great kid," Steed said. "I never knew of him until he came to work outs. He was like 'Coach can I play for you'. I was like you don't have a team. He said, well, they're not going to have a team. I said when it comes down the pike that you're not going to have a team. Then, I'll consider it.
"So with that being said when we got the official word that School of the Future wasn't having a team. We had gotten an emergency co-op so that he could play for West Philly. In the process, we started working out. I thought Mujaheed was a running back. No coach he can play running back. He's a safety. Coach, he's one of the best safeties in the city.
"This kid has talent that's unbelievable for his size. He's not afraid to stick his face into a running back that's 6-1, 230 [pounds]. When he hits you, you know you're hit. He can play."
Muhammad is looking forward to a good spring season and a college career at Keystone College.
