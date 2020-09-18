The new norm is normal for Dr. Ala Stanford.
In addition to being a Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holder and a diehard fan, she is a pediatric surgeon who has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was Stanford, who upon hearing that Philadelphia's Black community was affected harder by COVID-19 than any other demographic group, created the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. The goal was simple, provide fee COVID-19 testing for anyone who needs it.
Thanks in part to her efforts, more than 10,000 people have been tested in the greater Philadelphia area.
"I know a lot of people don't like what's going on but its something we have to do," Stanford said. "I applaud what the NFL is doing [to fight the spread of COVID-19]. They've got players wearing [smart tags] that monitor them. It's been great. There haven't been any cases so they must be doing something right.
"As far as fans are concerned, I don't like what was done in Kansas City [which had 15,895 fans at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the season-opening game between the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and the Houston Texans on Sept. 10]. That was too much. There were too many people in the stands and not enough, in my opinion, safe distancing. I know they want people in the stands but lets start at say 100 not 15,000."
Stanford, who began attending Eagles games with her grandfather who had tickets at Veterans Stadium, loves her Birds. She's enjoyed many memorable moments thanks to the Eagles. She was at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018. That was where the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 to capture the Vince Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl champions. Later that year, her husband, Byron Drayton, proposed to her in London prior to the Eagles-Jacksonville Jaguars game at Wembley Stadium. The Eagles beat the Jaguars 24-18 before a record NFL Wembley crowd of 85,870.
Because of the pandemic, there will be no fans at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to watch the Eagles (0-1) play host to the Los Angeles Rams (1-0). That means the good doctor will be at home with her family rooting for the Eagles. But she has an opinion as to why the Eagles are struggling.
"I'll tell you what's wrong with [the Eagles]" she said. "They broke them up too soon. They shouldn't have done that. They let Nick [Foles] go. They let Malcolm Jenkins go. They let some good guys get away. Carson [Wentz] is holding on to the ball too long. He's got to let it go.
"I love my Eagles. I'm with them all the way. I won't be at me usual seat [Sunday], but I will be cheering for them."
