When the Carolina Panthers host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 10 (Fox 29) at 1 p.m., there will be a lot of local interest in this game. Of course, they will be watching the Eagles (1-3), but also the Panthers (3-1), who have former Imhotep Charter and Public League football star D.J. Moore playing wide receiver.
In addition to Moore, Carolina’s head coach is Matt Rhule who was the head coach of the Temple Owls from 2013 to 2016. The Panthers have a host of Temple players, too. Moore’s mother, Cookie Ridley will be at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. to watch her son play against his hometown team.
“It’s not just him on the team that’s from Philly,” Ridley said. “It’s the [head] coach Matt Rhule. They got Temple players like Robby [Anderson, wide receiver]. The first time he played the Eagles was in Philly. This is his second time.”
Moore is a player the Eagles’ defense will have to contain. Moore has been playing some great football for the Panthers. He has 30 receptions for 38 yards and three touchdowns this season. The 6-foot, 210-pounder, is averaging 13.3 yards a catch. He is the Panthers’ leading receiver. Moore is the NFL’s second leading receiver behind Green Bay Packer star Davante Adams.
“He’s having a good season,” Ridley said. “He has to go out this Sunday and play the home team. He’s doing good. They’re getting the ball to him. That helps a lot.”
Ridley, an Overbrook High alumnus, retired from SEPTA after 34 years and resides in Charlotte, N.C. where Moore plays for the Panthers. She still keeps in contact with a lot of people who helped Moore during his days growing up in Philly as well as family and friends.
“I was home when Imhotep played Simon Gratz,” Ridley said. “I came home to watch the Houston game with my parents. I went to the Imhotep game. I went to see the [Mt. Airy] Bantams play Wissahickon. D.J. played for the Bantams that was his youth football team. I still stay in touch with Brother Andre [Noble, basketball coach], Momma Debbie [Toney] and all the coaches.”
There’s a good chance all of them will be watching D.J. Moore play against the Eagles today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.