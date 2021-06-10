Former Imhotep Charter star D.J. Moore who is now a terrific wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers will host a youth football camp at La Salle College High School, 8605 W. Cheltenham Avenue, Wyndmoor. This is a free event for boys and girls between the age of 7 and 15. The camp will be held from Saturday, June 12th at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All attendees will receive lunch and free giveaways.
Moore was a standout at Imhotep Charter, recieving All Public League honors. Moore went on to play at the University of Maryland and had a fabulous college career with the Terrapins.
Moore played three seasons catching 146 passes for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged 13.9 yards a reception.
In 2018, Moore was selected in the first round by the Panthers. He was the 24th player chosen in the draft. Moore, a 6-foot, 210-pounder, had 66 receptions for 1,193 yards with four TDs. He averaged 18.1 yards a catch last season.
Moore has played three seasons with the Panthers. He has 208 receptions for 3,156 yards and 10 TDs. Moore is one of the bright young stars in the NFL. His foundation Moore2Life impacts the communities in Philadelphia and Charlotte, N.C. through football camps, back to school events, Thanksgiving turkey drives and toy drives around the holidays.
To register for the camp, go to DJ Moore.EventBrite.com.
