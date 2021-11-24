It’s been a huge year for football in the Catholic League. There were several outstanding players who had some great performances this season.
The coaches have selected the All-Catholic League team. The list has a number of terrific players on the first and second teams. In addition, the coaches picked a Most Valuable Player and a Coach of the Year in each division.
First-Team Offense All-Catholic League Red Division
Dean Leader, center, La Salle, Sr.; Austin Ramsey, offensive line, Roma Catholic, Jr.; Ryan Carr, offensive line, La Salle, Sr.; Jake Mulgrave, offensive line, Father Judge, Sr.; Mason Yacovelli, offensive line, Archbishop Wood, Sr.; Ryan Moore, wide receiver, La Salle, Sr.; Ryan Sorge, wide receiver, La Salle, Jr.; Andrew McHugh, wide receiver, Archbishop Wood, Jr.; Tyseer Denmark, wide receiver, Roman Catholic, So.; Sam Brown, La Salle, Sr.; Kahseim Phillips, running back, St. Joseph’s Prep, So.; Ricardo Delgado, running back, Archbishop Wood, Sr.; Eric Smith, running back, Father Judge, So.; Mike Van Horn, quarterback, Father Judge, Sr.
First Team Defense
Mason Yacovelli, defensive line, Archbishop Wood, Sr.; Jamil Lyons, defensive line, Roman Catholic, Jr.; Darold Dengohe, defensive line, La Salle, Jr.; James Head, defensive line, St. Joseph’s Prep, Jr.; Eric Gardner, defensive line, Archbishop Wood, Jr.; Abdul Carter, linebacker, La Salle, Sr.; Chris Thompson, linebacker, La Salle, Sr.; Josiah Trotter, linebacker, St. Joseph’s Prep, Jr.; Semaj Bridgeman, linebacker, Archbishop Wood, Jr.; Keenan Nelson, defensive back, St. Joseph’s Prep, Sr.; Andrew McHugh, defensive back, Archbishop Wood, Sr.; Amir Anderson, defensive back, La Salle, Sr.; Nymeir Appling, defensive back, Father Judge, So.
Specialists
Antonio Chadha, placekicker, St. Joseph’s Prep, Sr.; Santiago Sturia, punter, La Salle, Sr.; Dane Picariello, multi-purpose, St. Joseph’s Prep, Sr.
Second-Team All-Catholic Red Division Offense
Julian Cervantes, center, St. Joseph’s Prep, Jr.; Braedon Hart, center, Father Judge, Jr.; Brad Harris, offensive line, St. Joseph’s Prep, Sr.; LaKeem Steele, offensive line, St. Joseph’s Prep, So.; Cole Evans, offensive line, Archbishop Wood, Jr.; Marcus Dixon, wide receiver, Archbishop Wood, Jr.; Dave Washington, wide receiver, St. Joseph’s Prep, So.; Mike Di Trolio, wide receiver, St. Joseph’s Prep, Jr.; Nole Henry, wide receiver, La Salle, Jr.; Blaine Bunch, running back, St. Joseph’s Prep, Sr.; Mao Howell, running back, Roman Catholic, Jr.; Alan Paturzo, quarterback, La Salle, Sr.
Second-Team Defense
Jake Mulgrave, defensive line, Father Judge, Sr.; Jordan Montgomery, defensive line, Roman Catholic, Jr.; Tyrese Whitaker, defensive line, Archbishop Wood, Jr.; Kieran Campbell, defensive line, La Salle, So.; Sean McFadden, linebacker, La Salle, Jr.; Brandon Mack, linebacker, Roman Catholic, Jr.; John Pergine, linebacker, Archbishop Wood, Sr.; Cole Niles, linebacker, St. Joseph’s Prep, Jr.; Rocco Nicholl, linebacker, St. Joseph’s Prep, Sr.; Jaleel Davis Shabazz, defensive back, Archbishop Wood, Jr.; Omillio Agard, defensive back, So.; Mekhi Johnson, defensive back, La Salle, Jr.
Specialists
Santiago Sturla, placekicker, La Salle, Sr.; John Westfield, punter, Father Judge, Sr.
MVP
Sam Brown, La Salle
Coach of the Year
John Steinmetz, La Salle
First-Team All-Catholic League Blue Division Offense
Nick Bozzetto, center, Bonner & Prendie, Sr.; Imani Bell, offensive line, Archbishop Ryan, Sr.; AJ Dilks, offensive line, Archbishop Carroll, Jr.; Brett Kwoka, offensive line, Neumann-Goretti, Sr.; Debrick Johnson, offensive line, Conwell-Egan, Sr.; Joey Mastrangelo, wide receiver, Archbishop Ryan, Sr.; Yazeed Haynes, wide receiver, Neumann-Goretti, Jr.; Frank DiDio, wide receiver, Cardinal O’Hara, Sr.; David Washington, wide receiver, Bonner & Prendie, Sr.; Jayden Sumpter, running back, Neumann-Goretti, Jr.; Mason Peterson, running back, Bonner & Prendie, Sr.; Colin Majors, running back, Jr.; K’Shan Green, running back, West Catholic, Jr.; Marqui Adams, quarterback, Neumann-Goretti, Sr.
First-Team Defense
McDermott Murphy, defensive line, Archbishop Ryan, Jr.; David Washington, defensive line, Bonner & Prendie, Sr.; Josh Brown, defensive line, Lansdale Catholic, Jr.; Zamire Cottrell, defensive line, Conwell-Egan, Jr.; Brett Kwoka, defensive line, Neumann-Goretti, Sr.; Arturo Brunelli, linebacker, Archbishop Ryan, Sr.; Mark Zecca, linebacker, Cardinal O’Hara, Sr.; Dan Herman, linebacker, Lansdale Catholic, Sr.; Anthony Johnson, linebacker, Neumann-Goretti, Sr.; Raleigh Collins, defensive back, Neumann-Goretti, Sr.; Shawn Battle, defensive back, Neumann-Goretti, Jr.; Victor Taylor, defensive back, Archbishop Carroll, Sr.; Joey Mastrangelo, defensive back, Archbishop Ryan, Sr.
Specialists
Brett Jackson, placekicker, Conwell-Egan, So.; Shane Mullholland, punter, Bonner & Prendie, Sr.; Dante Morris, Multi-Purpose, Conwell-Egan, Sr.
Second-Team All-Catholic League Blue Division Offense
Maximus Locke, center, Conwell-Egan, Jr.; Jeremiah Britford, offensive line, West Catholic, Jr.; Nasir Faggens, offensive line, Neumann-Goretti, Sr.; Aidan McGoldbrick, offensive line, Bonner & Prendie, Sr.; Rich Paczewski, wide receiver, Archbishop Ryan, Jr.; Jesse Ventre, wide receiver, Archbishop Carroll, So.; Amir Batts, wide receiver, Neumann-Goretti, Sr.; Jayden Styles, running back, Neumann-Goretti, Sr.; Zaid Warren, running back, Neumann-Goretti, Sr.; Rob M’Connell, quarterback, Archbishop Ryan, Sr.; Dante Morris, quarterback, Conwell-Egan, Sr.
Second-Team Defense
Edmund Wissch, defensive line, Cardinal O’Hara, Jr.; Xavier Gaban, defensive line, Neumann-Goretti, Sr.; Myles Reynolds, defensive line, Bonner & Prendie, Sr.; Jack Fry, defensive line, Archbishop Carroll, Jr.; Ethan Brown, defensive line, West Catholic, Sr.; Isaiah Sessions, linebacker, Bonner & Prendie, So.; Luke Trunnel, linebacker, Conwell-Egan, Jr.; Anthony Spurio, linebacker, Archbishop Carroll, So.; Zaid Warren, linebacker, Neumann-Goretti, Sr.; Gavin McConnell, defensive back, Archbishop Ryan, Fr.; Khari Reid, defensive back, Neumann-Goretti, So.
Specialists
Pete Rola, placekicker, Archbishop Ryan, Sr.; Cole Meehan, punter, Lansdale Catholic, So.
MVP
Mason Peterson, Bonner & Prendie
Coach of the year
Albie Crosby, Neumann-Goretti
