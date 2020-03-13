Because of the coronavirus, the inaugural NFL HBCU Combine in South Florida schedued for March 27-28 has been canceled.
Lincoln University football standout Solomon Bassett had been invited to participate in the event. Bassett, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman, was among 51 athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country selected to participate in the combine.
The combine was planned for the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Facility. It was an opportunity for evaluation and exposure for draft eligible players with no remaining eligibility who were not invited to the National Invitational Combine (NIC).
Bassett led the Lions defense with six sacks and five blocked kicks last season. The five blocked kicks were the most by an NCAA Division II player last season. It’s also a Lincoln U. school record. In addition, he posted 41 total tackles and had a team-high 12 tackles for loss, totaling 61 yards. During the season, he received Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Special Teams Player of the Week recognition and ECAC Special Teams Player of the Month honors. He is a two-time first team All-CIAA selection. He was chosen to the 2019 Don Hanson Super Region third team.
Bassett played in 40 games for the Lions from 2015-19 and completed his career as Lincoln’s all-time leader in blocked kicks (8) and fumbles recovered (6). His 48 career tackles for loss and 22 sacks are second all-time in the school’s football history.
