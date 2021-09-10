The progress can be found in a Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes, gaining even more respect in defeat, with his virtuoso scrambling and side-arm darts. It can be found in a league MVP, Lamar Jackson, throwing five touchdowns and signing three autographed jerseys afterward — for his opponents. It can be found in an undersized Heisman Trophy winner, Kyler Murray, being handed the reins of a franchise without going through the usual apprenticeship.
Look around. On television. On lists of the best and highest-paid players. On the pop-up ads on your phone. No longer anomalies for their presence, Black quarterbacks are notable for their prominence.
Nearly a third of the NFL’s starting quarterbacks this opening weekend will be Black, while two first-round picks who aren’t yet starting pressure their organizations to give them a shot. This comes after a record 10 Black quarterbacks started last season under center.
“Lets’ face it, the coaches today, they want to win,” said James “Shack” Harris, the first Black quarterback to open the season as a starter, in 1969, for the AFL’s Buffalo Bills. Name-checking Mahomes and Jackson, Harris added: “There is no way you can deny playing players with that kind of talent.”
The stereotypes that denied Eldridge Dickey from ever throwing a pass in the league, that pushed Warren Moon to Canada going undrafted, no longer serve as the same barriers to entry. Enough evidence has accumulated over the past decade to prove that what was once rejected by the NFL is now desired — and, in some instances, required — for success in a pass-happy and speed-obsessed league.
Four of the five highest-paid players in the NFL, three of the last six MVPs and the last two passing yards leaders are Black quarterbacks. Franchises are seeking more dynamos — dual-threat quarterbacks whose legs can do damage right along with a powerful throwing arm. The position is evolving and being redefined, forcing White quarterbacks to adapt to a game in which success depends on an ability to read defenses and elude them.
Former Black quarterbacks celebrate the shift, though not without skepticism. They realize changes in the game, and the amateur pipeline, have had a more profound impact than any attitude adjustments about race. The breakthrough comes not long after the NFL drove Colin Kaepernick from the league after he spoke out against police brutality and racial injustice, hinting at the limits of power a Black quarterback possesses off the field. It comes as former Black players confront the controversial practice of “race-norming,” basically baked into a landmark concussion settlement, which Black players say makes it more difficult to get payouts.
“Some of the racism has gone away. That doesn’t mean it’s gone,” said Moon, the only modern Black quarterback in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “But they’re judging these guys fairly now, as opposed to what they used to do. They used to put you in a box.”
Moon was once annoyed by the question: When did you stop being a “Black quarterback?”
“As far as I know, when I look down at my skin, I still am a Black quarterback,” Moon said recently with a laugh.
Still, Moon got the point; his production should have superseded any qualifiers. But it never did. He remembers well all that he had to endure to reach the NFL and the slurs and death threats he encountered after he arrived.
Moon is also aware of the generations of former players who were deprived of the opportunity to play quarterback in the NFL, forced instead to switch positions. Growing up in Los Angeles in the 1970s, Moon was able to find inspiration in Harris’s success with the Rams. But a generation before, Harris had no such role models, as the league aggressively resisted allowing Black men to play the game’s most prestigious position.
Harris benefited from having what he called an “oooh wee” arm that made it hard for coaches to play him elsewhere. “An ‘ooh wee’ arm is when you throw that ball and drill it in their chest, and the crowd go, ‘Ooh wee!’ “ Harris said. “If you were a touch passer, or you floated the ball or relied on anticipation and timing, you could never get a tryout. You had to have an ‘ooh wee’ arm.”
That was the start. An opportunity, which rarely came for Black quarterbacks, was also needed to see the field. It was 2017 before all 32 teams had started at least one Black quarterback. “I feel America wasn’t ready,” Harris said. “They had to be ready for Black quarterbacks.”
Over a career that has spanned six decades, agent Leigh Steinberg, who has represented Black quarterbacks from Moon to Donovan McNabb to Mahomes, has sat down with dozens of owners and executives, many of whom wouldn’t provide those opportunities.
“Some of this was just not spoken, it was felt,” Steinberg said. “It wasn’t like they were using racially charged language. It wasn’t that they said, ‘No, we don’t want a Black quarterback.’ They’d say, ‘We need someone who would be a great representative for the team.’ They’d use a lot of code words. But nobody was stupid enough to go ever say that in public. It was just an unspoken line, an unspoken racial barrier.”
The athleticism that is now coveted was once an obstacle for Black quarterbacks. Harris recalls running the 40-yard dash and recording such an impressive time that a coach advised him not to do it again. If he did, he risked being moved to a different position, as many of his peers were forced to do to remain in the league.
“I started for three teams. Made the Pro Bowl. They still was saying, ‘Could Blacks play quarterback?’ “ said Harris, a 1969 eighth-round pick from Grambling who would later become director of pro personnel for the Baltimore Ravens. “I had to customize my game, where I didn’t do any running. You didn’t try to scramble when you had to. The more athletic ability that you showed, the more they talked about you playing another position. I was just one of the few who didn’t switch. I was asked at all levels. I just refused.”
Each milestone advanced the movement. Harris’s refusal led to Moon joining the NFL in 1984 as the league’s highest-paid player, which led to Doug Williams’s Super Bowl breakthrough in 1987, which led to Michael Vick going first overall in 2001, which led to Steve McNair becoming the first Black league MVP two years later.
Draft night is the easiest way to chart the charge that led to this moment. The Oakland Raiders made Dickey the first Black quarterback to be selected in the first round of the NFL/AFL common draft in 1968, but he never took a snap. Williams went next 10 years later, but only two more Black quarterbacks, Andre Ware and McNair, were drafted in the first round over the next 17 years. Then came the historic 1999 draft class in which McNabb, Akili Smith and Daunte Culpepper all went in the top 11. Still, at the start of the millennium, the club of first-round Black quarterbacks counted just seven members.
Thirteen Black quarterbacks have gone in the first round since 2011, including three more No. 1 overall picks (Cam Newton, Jameis Winston and Kyler Murray) and three more MVPs (Newton, Mahomes and Jackson). Mahomes has also led his franchise to a Super Bowl title, joining Williams and second-round pick Russell Wilson as the only Black quarterbacks in that elite fraternity. Six of the past nine Super Bowls have featured a starting Black quarterback.
