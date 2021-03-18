The Black College Football Hall of Fame has recently announced the formation of the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The HBCU Legacy Bowl is a postseason all-star game that will provide the top NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities an opportunity to display their talents.
The game will be held the Saturday following Super Bowl LVI (February 2022) at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University, and broadcast live on NFL Network.
"The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches," said co-founder and inductee Doug Williams in a statement. "We're excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month."
It's not just a football game. It's a week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide great exposure for HBCU football players and coaches. Approximately 100 of the top HBCU players will be invited to participate."
"HBCUs are a bridge to equality," said co-founder and inductee James "Shack" Harris in a statement. "We thank the NFL for their support and in sharing our commitment to lifting up others."
HBCU Legacy Bowl founding partners include the National Football League, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Tulane University. For more information on the game, go to www.HBCULegacyBowl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.