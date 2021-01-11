Just three seasons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were the toast of the National Football League. They had defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII and the head coach who took them there, Doug Pederson, told fans to get used to playing football in February because it was going to be the new norm.
Well, Pederson was canned by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie Monday and the new norm is no where to found. The Eagles are now one of seven teams looking for a head coach.
Never mind that the Eagles have a projected cap space of about $74,000,000 in the red or that the team will pick sixth in the 2021 NFL Draft in April.
What this team needs is a leader who commands respect. The Eagles need someone who can make tough decisions such as which quarterback — embattled Carson Wentz or up-and-coming talent Jalen Hurts — can make the team a Super Bowl contender again. Philadelphia needs someone who is ready with broad shoulders and an open mind to do the job that Pederson couldn’t repeat.
In a league that is 70% African American, having a Black head coach could make a difference. Lurie isn’t afraid of hiring a Black coach. In 1995, he hired Ray Rhodes as head coach. In doing so, Rhodes became the fourth Black head coach in NFL history behind Fritz Pollard, Art Shell and Dennis Green.
The list of qualified African-American coaches arguably begins with Duce Staley. A former standout running back, Staley has been coaching with Eagles since joining the staff under Andy Reid as an intern back in 2010.
Staley has steadily moved up the coaching ladder. He was promoted to assistant head coach in 2018 and ran the team when Pederson was diagnosed with COVID-19 during training camp on Aug. 2, 2020.
He’s ready for an opportunity to lead and his familiarity with Lurie and the team could be his biggest leverage.
But there are other candidates for Lurie to consider. The 32-team NFL has only two Black head coaches — Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Miami’s Brian Flores. The number of minority coaches swell to three if Washington’s Ron Rivera is included. The are only two Black general managers — Miami’s Chris Grier and Cleveland’s Andrew Berry.
Here are a few others Black head coaching prospects that should be interviewed.
Teryl Austin, senior defensive assistant, Steelers. He coaches perhaps the smartest and most aggressive secondary in football.
Eric Bieniemy, offensive coordinator, Chiefs. Bieniemy is the latest and greatest candidate from the Andy Reid coaching tree. It’s hard to ignore what Bieniemy has done with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Todd Bowles, defensive coordinator, Buccaneers. Bowles, a standout collegiate player at Temple University, was once the head coach of the New York Jets. He’s done well with the Buccaneers and should be on the short list of coaching candidates.
Jim Caldwell, assistant head coach, Dolphins. Caldwell had some health concerns but he’s back now and is the former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and the Detroit Lions. Caldwell’s rookie season with the Colts ended with a 31–17 loss in Super Bowl XLIV to the New Orleans Saints in 2010. It should be noted that he’s been part of two Super Bowl-winning teams (2006 Colts and 2012 Ravens).
Romeo Crennel, interim head coach, Texans. Crennel won’t be head coach but he’s got the experience to lead.
Leslie Frazier, defensive coordinator, Bills. Went 3-13 as Vikings head coach in 2011 season and then 10-6 with a playoff appearance in 2012.
Harold Goodwin, assistant head coach, Buccaneers. Mainly coordinates the running game; he’ll be asked if he can run an entire offense.
Pep Hamilton, quarterbacks coach, Chargers. He’s done solid work with rookie Justin Herbert.
Vance Joseph, defensive coordinator, Cardinals: Joseph was once head coach of the Broncos.
Byron Leftwich, offensive coordinator, Buccaneers. The Tampa Bay offense runs with Leftwich.
Thomas McGaughey, special teams coordinator, Giants. He is highly experienced and respected.
Raheem Morris, interim head coach, Falcons. Morris inspired the team after it started 0-5 under Dan Quinn.
Andre Patterson, co-defensive coordinator, Vikings, He is one of the more experienced of the candidates. Patterson started coaching in the NFL in 1997.
Kris Richard, former Cowboys assistant. He was once a hot coaching candidate and should draw interest.
Robert Saleh, defensive coordinator, 49ers. Many players love playing for him. He’s regarded as a great motivator.
Brian Stewart, defensive backs coach, Baylor: Coached the Lions’ defensive backs from 2018-19.
Eric Studesville, running backs coach, Dolphins. He’s on the radar of several NFL teams for coordinator positions.
Tyke Tolbert, wide receivers coach, Giants. He’s been the wide receivers coach for five different NFL teams since 2003.
Eric Washington, defensive line coach, Bills. The defense has done well against some of the NFL’s best offenses.
Chris Horton, special teams coach, Baltimore Ravens. A secret behind the Ravens’ success this season has been its play on special teams.
Steve Wilks, was most recently the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator. Wilks was once the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for a season.
Marvin Lewis, co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State University. An NFL coaching veteran, was the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2003-2018. He holds the record for most wins as a Bengals head coach at 131. Unfortunately, he is 0-7 in the postseason.
James Franklin, head coach, Penn State University. Like a boomerang, Franklin name seems to always come around whenever anyone mentions Black NFL head coaching prospects. Franklin says he is enjoying his time in Happy Valley. However, a tremendous offer might entice him to leave.
Tony Elliott, offensive coordinator/running backs coach, Clemson University. Elliott has become a coaching treasure at Clemson. Dabo Swinney loves him and his work ethic. Elliott is definitely a name to watch for.
David Shaw, head coach, Stanford University. Shaw served nine years as an NFL assistant coach with the Eagles, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. The 47-year-old has been Stanford’s head coach since 2011.
David Culley, assistant head coach/pass game coordinator, Ravens. He’s definitely on the short list of qualified candidates.
