The Philadelphia Eagles came away with their first win of the season despite having a number of injuries in the offensive line and wide receiver. The Eagles have adopted the next man up philosophy.
That was evident in the Eagles' 25-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The win put the team in first place in the NFC East Division. The Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys have the same record at 1-3. The New York Giants are 0-4.
They will have to take that same mindset into next game when the Eagles (1-2-1) face the host Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) on Sunday, Oct. 11 (Fox 29 1 p.m.). The Eagles will have their hands full against the Steelers who are one of the best teams in the NFL.
However, the Eagles may have found a player who could help their wide receiver corps. Travis Fulgham, who was just signed off the team's practice squad, made one of the biggest plays of the game. Fulgham was one of the top playmakers. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder, caught a spectacular 42-yard touchdown pass from Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to give the team a lead in the fourth quarter.
Fulgham had two catches for 57 yards. Wentz completed 18-of-28 passes for 193 yards with one TD and one interception. He also rushed for a score.
The Eagles were missing wide receivers DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, rookie Jalen Reagor and tight end Dallas Goedert. But Fulgham stepped up in a crucial part of the game and made a huge play.
Fulgham played his college football at Old Dominion where he was one of the best receivers in Conference USA. He completed his college career with 128 receptions for 2,044 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a senior, he had 63 catches for 1,083 yards and nine TDs.
In 2019, he was a sixth round draft pick f the Detroit Lions. He was able to land a spot on the Lions' practice squad. Fulgham played in his first NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Detroit cut Fulgham in August. The Green Bay Packers got him off waivers. He was cut by the Packers where he played briefly.
The Eagles picked him up and put Fulgham on the training camp roster. After that, he was waived by the Eagles as they were putting together the 53-man roster. He was placed on the practice team and was there until the Eagles had a bunch of injuries at wide receiver. Then, they put him on the active roster right before they played the 49ers.
The Eagles need some more big time performances against the Steelers. Pittsburgh is led by quarterback quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Roethlisberger has connected on 73-of-109 passes for 777 yards and seven TDs and just one interception. Conner has 224 yards on 40 carries and two touchdowns. He's averaging 5.6 yards a carry. Smith-Schuster is the team's leading receiver with 17 catches for 160 yards and three TDs.
The Eagles defense will be tested in this matchup. Safety Rodney McLeod had eight total and seven solo tackles and one interception against the 49ers. Defensive end Derek Barnett had four total and two solo tackles. McLeod and Barnett were of the team's standouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.