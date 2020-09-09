There will be a lot of eyes on the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary heading into this season. Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox could be a player to watch. Maddox, a 5-foot-9, 184-pounder, has played several positions in the secondary. He's been a safety, cornerback and a nickel back.
Maddox doesn't have a lot of size, but has great versatility. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz feels Maddox plays bigger than his size.
"I think that size matchups are always a concern, but what I say about Avonte is the only time he looks short is when he's in the lunch line," Schwartz said. "When he gets on the field, he's never in my mind played small. He's a physical player. He has great timing and ability to jump.
"There's been a lot of guys that have that kind of skill-set. He brings some things to the table that maybe some of the taller guys don't have. He's got great quickness and change of direction ability. He can get up to speed super quick, which allows him to play a little bit different technique on the outside. And the thing he's probably most deceiving with is he's really strong.
"Let's not confuse small with little with him because — or short with small. I guess that's probably the best thing there, because he's a physical player. He's strong and he's matched up against big receivers his whole career. As far as settling him in, he has played a million different positions for us. He's played safety. He's played nickel. He's played outside corner.
"I do think that even though that served us well as a defense, maybe that wasn't the best thing for him, but it was just what we needed to do in a particular season or particular game and he's been settling in at the outside corner."
Maddox had 47 total and 38 solo tackles with 10 passes defended last season.
