After weeks of hearing about a possible trade of quarterback Carson Wentz, reportedly the Philadelphia Eagles have sent Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles will receive a third-round selection in this year’s NFL Draft and a conditional second-round draft choice in 2022 that could turn into first-rounder if Wentz is able to play 75% of the snaps this season or 70% and Indianapolis lands a spot in the playoffs.
At any rate, the Carson Wentz era has come to an end in Philadelphia. Now, the focus moves to quarterback Jalen Hurts who will be entering his second year as the team’s signal caller under new head coach Nick Sirianni. Hurts replaced Wentz as the starter against the New Orleans Saints. He played extremely well in his first appearance, leading the Eagles to a 24-21 win over the Saints.
He completed 17-of-30 passes for 167 yards and one passing touchdown. He rushed for 106 yards in the contest combining for 273 all-purpose yards. A the time, New Orleans had the No. 1 defense in the NFL.
Hurts, a 6-foot-1, 223-pounder, gave the Eagles a big lift with his ability to run out of the pocket, create plays with his legs and display a strong arm for throwing the ball down the field to his wide receivers.
Hurts started the last four games of the season for the Eagles. He completed 77 of 148 passes for 1,061 yards with six TDs and four interceptions. He had 63 carries for 354 yards and three rushing TDs. Although the numbers may not be tremendous, they’re not bad for a player who basically saw limited action up to Dec. 13, when he took over as the starter. The team was 1-3 with him under center, but could have been 3-1 with a better offensive line and stronger defense behind him.
More than Hurts’ skills, he gave the Eagles some much-needed confidence and leadership. The Eagles drafted him in the second round of the draft, which was a little bit of a surprise. They could have brought in a veteran quarterback to back up Wentz. However, the Eagles need another quality field general in case of Wentz got hurt. In his five seasons with the Eagles, he had two major injuries.
Hurts has a lot of ability. People don’t realize how good a player he really is. He played outstanding football for two major college football programs — Alabama and Oklahoma. He did a lot of the same things for the Eagles that he did for Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. Hurts also finished second in the Heisman Trophy competition in 2019.
In all actuality, Hurts should have been a first-round draft pick instead of a second-rounder. He has a great foundation going all the way back to his high school days in Channelview, Texas, where his father, Averion, was his scholastic coach. Hurts’ older brother, Averion Jr., was a quarterback at Texas Southern University. He has some great family ties in football.
The Eagles should build around Hurts beginning with the draft. It would be nice to see them get another big-time receiver and select some quality offensive linemen in the draft.
The team could bring in some competition for Hurts according to ESPN. Whether the Eagles draft another quarterback or bring in a veteran, Hurts will be able to approach the competition with some knowledge and experience that he has gained from last year and throughout his career.
