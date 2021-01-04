The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of work to do during the offseason following a season-ending 20-14 loss to the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Of course, the Eagles are still trying to recover from their final regular season where head coach Doug Pederson pulled rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts in a three-point game at the beginning of the four quarter for Nate Sudfeld who was 5-of-12 for 32 yards and one interception. Sudfeld had been inactive for most of the season.
Hurts was 7-of-20 for 72 yards with one interception and two rushing touchdowns. The Eagles had trailed early 10-0 to Washington. Hurts rallied the team to give the Eagles a 14-10 lead right before the end of the first half. The Eagles down 17-14 when he came out, which left a lot of people scratching their heads and questioning his decision to pull Hurts at that time.
"Yes, I was coaching to win," Pederson said. "Yes, that was my decision, solely. Nate has obviously been here for four years and I felt he deserved an opportunity to get some snaps. Listen, if there's anyone out there that thinks I'm not trying to win the game -- [tight end Zach] Ertz is out there, [defensive end] Brandon Graham is out there, [cornerback] Darius Slay is out there. All our top guys are still on the field at the end."
The Eagles finished the season with a 4-11-1 record as a result of the loss Washington won the NFC East championship. Although the Eagles dropped this decision, they have bigger fish to fry in the coming months.
Pederson has to take a good look at the quarterback situation. Hurts replaced quarterback Carson Wentz as the starter the final four games of the season. Wentz, a five-year veteran, is coming off terrible year. He was 251-of-437 passes for 2,620 yards with 16 TDs and 15 interceptions.
Hurts was 77-of-148 passes for 1,061 yards with six TDs and four interceptions. He also had 63 carries for 354 yards and three TDs. Hurts contributions were in a small sample size. Prior to his four starts, he would make just brief appearances.
Wentz, the team's franchise quarterback, who signed a reported four-year, $128 million contract that starts this year. There's been a lot of speculation about his future with the Eagles.
"I think one, with every position on this team, it's so fresh right now," said Howie Roseman, Eagles executive vice president/general manager. "It's so raw. In credibly disappointing even when we thought of how the season would go. I can't tell you there's any situation where we felt like we would be where we are today sitting here. We have to come back and look at it with fresh eyes.
"We are going to spend the week evaluating our players, with our coaches, with our personnel staff, with our front office. We do that in every level, like we talk to the trainer about how they are interacting, our strength coaches, our performance coaches, our PR [public relations], security, everywhere, and we just have to do a deep dive on every position.
"In terms of Carson, I don't think it's a secret that we moved up for him because of what we thought about him as a person, as a player. We gave him that extension because of the same things. And so, when you have players like that, they are like fingers on your hand. You can't even imagine that they are not part of you; that they are not here. That's how we feel about Carson."
Hurts, a second round pick out of Oklahoma last year, plans to focus on his improving his skills under center. When asked if he proved that he can the No. 1 signal caller Hurts plans to leave the decision to Pederson.
"That's another question you have to ask [Pederson]," Hurts said. "But I'll tell you where I'm coming from from a mentality standpoint. I want to get better as a quarterback every day. As a competitor, I want to dominate and take advantage of every opportunity that I have.
"Obviously there are things that I'm going to learn from - this team is going to learn from - these last four games and the entire season. I think I take that very personally in learning from it. So as I alluded to earlier, [I'm] going into this offseason on a mission."
The quarterback situation is huge. Another big decision will be who the Eagles will select in the NFL Draft in April. They will have the sixth pick overall in the draft. They have needs at linebacker, defensive back and wide receiver.
The Eagles will have plenty of time to address these decisions.
