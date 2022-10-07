The wait is finally over. No more September swoons or late-season disappointments. For the first time since 2011, the Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the playoffs as a wild card. They’re headed to St. Louis to play the Cardinals who are, ironically, the team that ended the Phils’ half decade reign of playing in the postseason.
Eleven years to the day, the Phillies, with five consecutive division titles, two World Series appearances, and a championship parade, were eliminated by the same squad they will take on this weekend. It was Game 5 and future hall-of-fame pitcher Roy Halladay surrendered just one run but the offense could not produce any scoring.
Superstar Ryan Howard tore his Achilles heel as he limped to first base on a dropped third strike for the final out as the Cardinals advanced. That meant the end of the best era of Phillies baseball anchored by Howard, Jimmy Rollins, and second baseman Chase Utley in their long, mostly tumultuous history.
It took years to rebuild, replace, and rebirth a franchise that became accustomed to mid-October baseball. Players came and went with nearly a handful of managers in a revolving door. Ownership gained a new face as John Middleton, who’s family fortune is from tobacco products fans may find at their favorite gas station, became the majority owner.
The club had a couple of homegrown players in pitcher Aaron Nola, first baseman Rhys Hoskins and later third baseman Alec Bohm, but more was needed. The brash and visible Middleton vowed to bring the commissioner’s trophy back to the City of Brotherly Love and spend “stupid money.” It started with the acquisitions of all-star catcher J.T. Realmuto and most valuable player Bryce Harper who signed an unprecedented 13-year, $330 million contract in 2019.
Even though the Phillies flirted with playoff berths over the previous few seasons, they always came up short by the time September rolled around. It didn’t matter that World Series winning manager Joe Girardi was brought in to get this club over the hump.
President Dave Dombrowski took over in the front office and eventually signed free agent hitters Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos for the 2022 season. Expectations rose tremendously. After a 22-29 start to begin the season, Girardi was let go and Rob Thomson, his longtime bench coach, became interim skipper.
Once ‘Thoms’ led the way, the Phils went on one of the most impressive runs in recent Major League Baseball history, going 65-44 to secure the third and final National League Wild Card spot, finishing 87-75. Their record was well behind the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets who both went 101-65 with the Braves winning the division.
The Canadian-born Thomson became only the fourth manager in MLB history to take over a team at least seven games under .500 and lead them to the postseason.
Clinching a playoff spot did not come easy for the Fightin’ Phils though. They went 11-14 in September which included a sweep by the lowly Chicago Cubs but were still able to clinch down in Houston against the Astros on Monday, just holding the Milwaukee Brewers who finished only one game back.
“I’m so happy to do this as a Philadelphia Phillie,” says Bryce Harper, the two-time MVP who missed time this year due to multiple injuries. “This is for the fans and the city.”
Philadelphia won the season series 4-3 against St. Louis but the Cardinals, winners of the NL Central, will be formidable opponents with MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt and future hall of famer Albert Pujols who will retire after the season with 703 home runs, good for fourth all-time.
“We’re not done”, says Thomson. “We’ve got 13 more wins and we are World Champions.”
The best of three begins today where all three games will take place in St. Louis, Missouri. The Phillies’ starting pitchers each game will be Zack Wheeler, Nola, and Ranger Suarez.
