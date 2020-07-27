The Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum recently announced that former Temple quarterback Henry Burris is member of their Class of 2020. This is quite an accomplishment for Burris who picked up this recognition in his first year of eligibility.
“Congratulations to Henry Burris on this well-deserved honor,” said Temple acting director of athletics Fran Dunphy in a statement. “Henry had an incredible career here at Temple and in the CFL, but more important is a Hall of Fame person. He is a tremendous representative of Temple University and our football program.”
In addition to Burris, offensive linemen Clyde Brock and Freddie Childress and quarterback Greg Vavra are in the player category. Former Calgary Stampeders head coach and current president and general manager John Hufnagel, as well as, former Saint Mary’s coach and athletic director Larry Uteck in the builder category will be inducted.
Burris played 18 seasons in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Hamilton Tigers-Cats and the Ottawa Redblacks totaling 277 regular season games and 17 playoff contests. He is a two-time CFL All-Star and was named a Division All-Star on four occasions. In 2015, he was honored with the Tom Pate Memorial Award for outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to the league and the community.
Burris played in five Grey Cups and emerged victorious on three occasions (1998 and 2008 with Calgary and 2016 with Ottawa), receiving Grey Cup Most Valuable Player twice (2008 and 2016). He was honored as the league’s Most Outstanding Player in 2010 and 2015. He retired with 63,639 passing yards to rank third in CFL history with 373 TD passes and a passer efficiency rating of 93.6.
Burris starred for Temple from 1993-96 where he passed for 7,495 yards and 49 touchdowns on 558 completions and 1,138 attempts. Those statistics were at the top of the Owls’ record books for more than 20 years until P.J. Walker surpassed them in 2016. In 2018, Burris was inducted into the Temple Athletics Hall of Fame.
“It’s one thing to hear people talking about it but you never think it’s going to happen,” said Burris immediately after hearing the news according to the release. “I’m at a loss for words.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CFHOF induction ceremony previously planned for Aug. 14 and the Hall of Fame Game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Ottawa REDBLACKS on Aug...ust 15 have been postponed.
In 2002, Burris had played briefly with the Chicago Bears prior to his lengthy career in the CFL. He has recently joined the Bears training camp staff working with head coach Matt Nagy through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.
Ex-Imhotep Charter star Dedrick Parson on Phil Steele All-Conference team
Dedrick Parson, an Imhotep Charter product who now stars for Howard University’s football team, was one of six Bison players named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Conference Team. Steele, a nationally recognized football analyst, released his 2020 Preseason FCS All-Conference squads where Howard was well-represented.
Parson, a former Public League star, was named to the first team. He earned All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors a year ago. Parson, a running back, finished second in the league with 847 rushing yards, including five touchdowns on the ground. He was chosen as the MEAC Rookie of the Year in 2018.
Jamal Robinson named assistant basketball coach at La Salle
La Salle head basketball coach Ashley Howard recently announced that former University of Virginia star Jamal Robinson has joined his staff as an assistant coach. Robinson, who played with the Cavaliers from 1993-97 prior to his 13-year professional career that included a stint in the NBA, spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Hampton University.
“We are thrilled to add Jamal Robinson to our La Salle basketball family,” Howard said in a statement. “Jamal is well respected in basketball circles at the grassroots, college and professional levels as one of the top skill development coaches in our industry. We are excited to have him work directly with our talented young group of Explorers.”
