Former Neumann-Goretti basketball standout Diamond Johnson has been chosen to attend the upcoming trials for the 2021 USA Basketball Women's U19 World Cup Team. Johnson, a 5-foot-5 point guard, is one of 27 invitees from across the nation who will try out to land a spot on the 12-member team at Metro State University in Denver May 14-16.
Johnson had a great deal of success as a freshman at Rutgers in 2020-21, which included Big Ten All-Freshman team and second-team All-Big Ten recognition. The former Catholic League standout averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals a game, and scored in double figures in 17 of the team's 19 contests. Johnson ranked seventh in the nation in three-point field-goal percentage (.455), and shot 51.2 percent from the field overall. After the season, Johnson transferred to North Carolina State.
With U19 teams from 16 nations, the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup is scheduled to take place Aug. 7-15 in Debrecen, Hungary. The USA and host Hungary, teams that will participate in this summer's U19 World Cup include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Italy, Mali, Russia, South Korea and Spain.
Wake Forest transfer Emmanuel Okpomo signs with Temple
Emmanuel Okpomo, who played for Wake Forest last season, has signed an aid agreement to attend Temple, recently announced men's basketball head coach Aaron McKie. Okpomo, a 6-0foot-10, 225-pound center, will have four years of eligibility remaining starting with the 2021-22 season.
"Emmanuel will provide us with a strong defensive presence in the paint next season," said McKie in a statement. "He is a big body who blocks shots and rebounds well. He is an extremely hard worker and we expect his game to continue to grow and evolve."
Okpomo played in 14 games for Wake Forest during his freshman season (2020-21), averaging 1.1 points and 1.7 rebounds a game. He tied for the team lead with 11 blocked shots while playing just 9.6 minutes a game.
Okpomo, a native of the Delta State region of Nigeria, played his scholastic basketball in the United States with his first three seasons at Huntington Prep (West Virginia) and his final season, 2019-20, at Oak Hill (Virginia) Academy. At Oak Hill, he averaged 7.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocked shots a game while helping lead the team to a 37-3 overall record and No. 6 national ranking.
Former Overbrook High track star Ce'aira Brown named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference All-Tie Women's Indoor Track & Field Team
Former Overbrook High track standout Ce'aira Brown has been named to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference All-Time Women's Indoor Track & Field team. In 2016, Brown was selected first team All-American for the 800-meter run.
In 2015, she was selected second team All-American for the 800-meter run as well as a three-time MEAC Indoor Championship (2014, 2016). She had the MEAC's second-fastest time in the 800-meter run (2:04.72, 2016) and the mile run (4:51.63, 2016).
