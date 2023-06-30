Early in his career, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid utilized the spotlight. He tended to enjoy all of what social media has to offer. There was little doubt the quick witted, seven-footer would someday have a post-NBA career that would involve entertainment. Over the years, Embiid has been seen and heard in commercials via endorsement deals with local car dealers, national restaurant chains and an athletic shoe company. After critics questioned his commitment, Embiid focused more on basketball which led him to consecutive scoring titles and an NBA Most Valuable Player award.
Now, the six-time All-Star has returned to realm of show business. This time through a new venture. Embiid announced the launch of his new media company, Miniature Géant, in partnership with The SpringHill Company. SpringHill is an Emmy-winning media company founded by future basketball hall of famer LeBron James and Maverick Carter who are childhood friends from Akron, Ohio.
Since entering the NBA, Embiid has represented how to do things differently from embracing years of “The Process” in Philly to always remaining true to self. As he reaches the pinnacle of his sport, the Cameroonian-born Embiid is launching Miniature Géant, to tell the same global stories he was inspired by in Africa as he learned to play basketball and become an elite athlete.
Miniature Géant’s goal is to inspire more individuals such as Embiid, captivating global audiences and inspiring them to chase their dreams. Miniature Géant will pursue stories across multi-media channels including unscripted, scripted, audio and branded content, with the goal of expanding the aperture to showcase people who have taken nontraditional paths to success buoyed by a sense of determination and belief.
“I came to America when I was 16 years old, just three months after I picked up a basketball,” Embiid, founder of Miniature Géant, said. “There’s no way I could have gotten to where I am today without the grit and hard work fans see every day on the court. I’ve often said my life is like a movie, and now I am fortunate enough to be in a position to create the stories that I know will resonate with kids around the world and encourage them to dream big. I could not think of a better partner than The SpringHill Company and can’t wait for our stories to be out there.”
Among Miniature Géant’s initial development slate includes a project in partnership with Meadowlark Media, which is an adaptation of Sebastian Abbot’s gripping nonfiction book The Away Game: The Epic Search for Soccer’s Next Superstars. The story follows a group of 13-year-old boys scouted out of millions in Africa to join a prestigious soccer academy. Embiid, recruited from his native Cameroon to play basketball in the U.S., is set to executive produce alongside John Skipper and Deirdre Fenton. Other noteworthy projects include the biographical documentary chronicling Embiid’s incredible life story and rise from the streets of Yaoundé into NBA superstardom, which he will be an executive producer alongside Carter.
“Joel Embiid is one of the greatest basketball players of this generation, but he’s an even better human being. He’s incredibly smart, funny and thoughtful and we’re really lucky to have this opportunity to work with him as he shares his unique point of view with the world,” said Carter, CEO of The SpringHill Company. “At SpringHill our mission is empowerment and ‘UNINTERRUPTED’ was built to empower athletes as creators so they can create important and impactful content. Joel is the perfect person to do this with.”
This upcoming season, Embiid will be entering the second year of a four-year, $210 million maximum contract extension with the Sixers, which includes 2026-27 Player Option.
