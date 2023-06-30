Early in his career, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid utilized the spotlight. He tended to enjoy all of what social media has to offer. There was little doubt the quick witted, seven-footer would someday have a post-NBA career that would involve entertainment. Over the years, Embiid has been seen and heard in commercials via endorsement deals with local car dealers, national restaurant chains and an athletic shoe company. After critics questioned his commitment, Embiid focused more on basketball which led him to consecutive scoring titles and an NBA Most Valuable Player award.

Now, the six-time All-Star has returned to realm of show business. This time through a new venture. Embiid announced the launch of his new media company, Miniature Géant, in partnership with The SpringHill Company. SpringHill is an Emmy-winning media company founded by future basketball hall of famer LeBron James and Maverick Carter who are childhood friends from Akron, Ohio.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.