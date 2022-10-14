The National Basketball Association will begin its 76th season next week and for fans of the Philadelphia 76ers, a fourth world championship in the franchise’s history would be be ideal. For that to happen, it would have to primarily rest on the shoulders of Joel Hans Embiid.
The perennial most valuable player candidate has had a great career. On most nights, Embiid is virtually unguardable, one of the true big men that still exists in today’s NBA. Now in his sixth year, The Process has been a 5-time All-Star, a 4-time All-League selection, and last year’s scoring champion, the first center to lead the NBA in scoring since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000. He was also the first center since former Sixer Moses Malone to average more than 30 points per game in a season.
Yet the one individual accomplishment that still eludes him is an MVP trophy, finishing second twice to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. After those disappointments along with back-to-back seasons of not advancing past the second round, Embiid’s focus has shifted now to solely winning a championship. Nothing else matters. Not MVPs, not All-NBA nods, just Philadelphia’s first Larry O’ Brien Trophy in 39 years.
“I want to win one so bad for this city,” says Embiid. “That would be extremely nice for the fans.”
Embiid’s journey to super stardom has been a long one. Drafted in 2014 out of Kansas University via of his native Cameroon, Embiid had to sit out his first two seasons with the Sixers due to multiple injuries but was finally able to get on the court during 2016-17 campaign, making the All-Rookie team. He was the first and last man standing from the Trust the Process experiment of professional basketball.
Embiid had successful seasons, mostly with guard Ben Simmons, but things went south fast when Simmons passed on what was a sure dunk or layup in a second round, Game 7 loss during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Simmons had to go for everyone’s sake but then came in a new right hand man, former MVP guard James Harden.
Even though Harden is 33-years-old, he believes the Sixers will only get better now with a complete 82-game stretch. “The future is unlimited for us, having a full off-season. Joel is definitely a competitor.”
Of course. Embiid has the full support of ownership, the front office led by Daryl Morey and Elton Brand, and head coach Doc Rivers. In 2021 Embiid signed a four-year, $196 million supermax contract extension that will keep him in Philly through the 2026-27 season.
The Eastern Conference currently does not produce a player of Embiid’s size and stature, nor his elite skill level and versatility. That consists of a stretch big man highly capable of drilling turnaround jumpers, three-point shots as well as playing inside with moves that remind historians of Basketball Hall of Famer and fellow African, Hakeem Olajuwon.
Critics say that the Sixers and Embiid may be on borrowed time. There is precedence for wear and tear with a 7-footer’s career in the NBA and getting the most out of his prime years.
The defending conference champion Boston Celtics are back. The Milwaukee Bucks, as well as the Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks, teams that have bounced out the red, white, and blue team in consecutive years.
However, the constant remains with Joel Embiid and for the first time in his professional tenure, he has the deepest supporting cast. Back are Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris. Add role players P.J. Tucker, DeAnthony Melton, and Montrezl Harrell, the 76ers have more options than ever before.
“This is the best talent I’ve had since being here,” said Rivers during training camp. “What that means is, we have to become a team.”
