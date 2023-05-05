The wait for the professional basketball’s most prestigious individual honor is over. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Hans Embiid is the National Basketball Association’s Most Valuable Player for 2022-23. This is Embiid’s first MVP trophy after finishing as a runner-up the previous two seasons behind Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić.

Embiid received 73 first place votes to 15 for Jokić and 12 for Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both the “Joker” and the “Greek Freak” took MVP Honors the last four years in succession. Embiid, born in Cameroon, is the seventh international player to be named MVP and the second from Africa, joining Hakeem Olajuwon who won it in 1994 with the Houston Rockets.

