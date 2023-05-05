The wait for the professional basketball’s most prestigious individual honor is over. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Hans Embiid is the National Basketball Association’s Most Valuable Player for 2022-23. This is Embiid’s first MVP trophy after finishing as a runner-up the previous two seasons behind Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić.
Embiid received 73 first place votes to 15 for Jokić and 12 for Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both the “Joker” and the “Greek Freak” took MVP Honors the last four years in succession. Embiid, born in Cameroon, is the seventh international player to be named MVP and the second from Africa, joining Hakeem Olajuwon who won it in 1994 with the Houston Rockets.
Embiid is now included in the legacy with the four other Sixers who took home MVP honors. Wilt Chamberlain won three in 1966, 1967 and 1968; Julius Erving in 1981; Moses Malone in 1983; and Allen Iverson in 2001. All of whom are enshrined in Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Embiid will likely join them.
“It feels good, obviously it’s something that I have dreamed of and always wanted since I started playing basketball,” Embiid said during his MVP press conference. “But this is just one step to winning championships.”
Embiid had a long and tumultuous road to become to a great basketball player, let alone the MVP. Once thought to be the number one pick in 2014’s NBA draft, Embiid was not selected until number three by the Sixers and was sidelined for his first two seasons due to injuries. The cornerstone of “The Process” also thought about quitting the game after the death of his brother, Arthur.
At 7-feet, 280 lbs., Embiid led the NBA in scoring for the second consecutive season, averaging 33.1 points per game, joining Chamberlain as the only 76ers to post an average of 33-plus points in a season. He is the first NBA player to win consecutive scoring titles since, his now teammate, James Harden (three straight, 2017-20) and the first 76er to do so since Iverson (2000-02).
“Let me start by saying I am absolutely thrilled for Joel on winning the MVP award. He is the real deal and deserves every bit of recognition that comes his way,” said head coach Doc Rivers.
Over the course of the season, Embiid earned three Eastern Conference Player of the Month awards (December, January and March/April), as well as four Eastern Conference Player of the Week nods. His seven career Player of the Month honors are a franchise record.
Also this season, Embiid further cemented himself amongst all-time big men adding in 10.2 rebounds on a career-high 54.8% shooting from the floor. He’s the third player in NBA history to average at least 33 points and 10 rebounds on 54% shooting from the floor, joining Chamberlain (1965-66) and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1971-72).
Defensively, Embiid posted 1.7 blocks (seventh in the NBA) and 1.0 steals per outing. He and 2022-23 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., of the Memphis Grizzlies, were the only two players in the league this season to average at least 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals.
What would make winning the MVP award even sweeter is also winning an NBA championship. Chamberlain in 1967 and Moses Malone in 1983 are the only two players in franchise history to win both in the same season. Embiid and his Sixers teammates are currently tied 1-1 in a second round playoff clash with their arch rivals, the Boston Celtics. Games 3 and 4 are this weekend in Philadelphia. Embiid will be formally presented with the new newly named Michael Jordan Most Valuable Player Trophy by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
