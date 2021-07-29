Two outstanding seven-year-old soccer players from Philadelphia’s The SWAG program are both competing in the 3x3 National Championships at the Austin-Tindall Sports Complex in Orlando, FL.
Riley Griffith of Southwest Philadelphia and Eli Dixon of Hamilton, N.J., with their coaches Nick Bibbs (The SWAG’s Director of Coaching) and Ryan Griffith (Riley’s father) are in the Under 7 National Championship tournament.
The SWAG is the fast-growing Philadelphia soccer program reaching more than 2,000 inner city young children per year, designed to help the city’s most vulnerable youth to develop a passion for soccer and lead them on a successful trail to a healthier lifestyle, educational opportunities, and collegiate championships.
The SWAG is a no-cost, 47-week per year annual soccer training program for young athletes ages 4-8 in some of Philadelphia’s most neglected African American and immigrant communities. The SWAG’s programming is centered Philadelphia where basketball and American football dominate the sports landscape in North Philadelphia and West/Southwest Philadelphia.
