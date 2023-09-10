Only three points separated the Philadelphia Eagles from their second Super Bowl victory, out of four attempts. Another parade up Broad Street was foiled by of all people, their former head coach Andy Reid, a hobbled Patrick Mahomes and the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs.
Notwithstanding, the message was clear throughout training camp and preseason. Last year is last year. They are completely focused in 2023.
“The goal right now is not to get back to the Super Bowl,” head coach Nick Sirianni said as training camp began. “You can’t win two games unless you win one, so our goal is to get better today and to prep to get ready for our first game against New England. That’s it.”
Sirianni’s statement is accurate because history is working against the defending NFC champions. Only once in the past 50 years has a team that lost the Super Bowl returned to win it the following season. Ironically, it was the New England Patriots whom the Birds dethroned in February 2018 and came back to regain their crown the following year.
With a mix of core veterans and robust young talent, many prognosticators feel the Eagles won’t have much of a drop off, if any at all. Of course, that starts with All-Pro quarterback and Most Valuable Player candidate Jalen Hurts. In now his fourth season and third as a full-time starter, Hurts has asserted himself as a top-tier signal caller. As great as the 25-year-old was in 2022, all signs point to Hurts taking an even bigger step.
A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith remain huge threats at wide receiver to lead a potent Eagles offense. They were also named as captains this season along with Hurts, offensive linemen Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson and defenders Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Darius Slay. Kicker Jake Elliott rounds out the leadership group.
“As a team, we take on a certain mentality,” Hurts said this week in regards to the new captains. “I’ll love playing with guys who carry the culture. I can’t control if they follow me, but I am glad they do.”
The coaching staff will have a different look and as a franchise first, the lead coordinators are all coaches of color. Brian Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator. Sean Desai who is of Indian descent, comes in as defensive coordinator and Michael Clay returns for his third season overseeing special teams.
Both Johnson and Desai have kept their philosophies close to the vest, but considering Johnson’s lifelong relationship with Hurts still expect big things offensively. In addition, fans should look for an increased role of running backs as part of the passing game led by Kenneth Gainwell and local fan favorite, DeAndre Swift.
If Desai maintains his “get after it” pledge, he will have a lot of talent to work with. The pass rush still features Haason Reddick who produced a record-breaking year with nearly 20 sacks. The focus may shift though as the anticipation is to see defensive tackle Jalen Carter and linebacker Nolan Smith boils. Both rookies are out of Georgia and could be blue chip players combined with second year inside linebacker Nakobe Dean who moved up to lead the defense.
Although Philadelphia is a significant favorite up in New England today, Pats head coach Bill Belichick’s reputation to prepare a scheme neutralizing an opponent’s best asset should be a cause for concern. This alone may not make for an easy game. However, Belichick was asked how his team simulates for Hurts.
“You’re talking about arguably one of the top two or three best players in the league,” uttered the future hall of fame coach. “Nobody has anybody that can be him.”
