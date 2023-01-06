As the NFL concludes the final week of the 2022 regular season, slots for pole position remain. The Philadelphia Eagles who remain the NFC’s top dog, are now coupled with a must-win situation on Sunday to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Their last obstacle to accomplishing such is the New York Giants in a late afternoon matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Birds have had two previous opportunities to secure the number one seed in the conference. They lost in a heartbreaking shootout to arch rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. Then followed up with a disappointing performance at home versus an inferior New Orleans Saints team.
The common denominator with those back-to-back losses is that they came without the services of their Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts has suffered from a right shoulder injury ever since the team’s last victory at Chicago. It is quite obvious the Birds were buying time to preserve the most valuable player candidate until the playoffs, backup QB Gardner Minshew has not exactly been impressive as the team would like.
“Our goal from the very beginning has just always been about taking it one day at a time, trying to go 1-0 each day, in attempts to go 1-0 every week. But next week we’ll have a chance to win the division title at home,” said head coach Nick Sirianni.
Hurts is expected to start in the final regular season game as he has been more of a participant in practice the last two days. As far as how much he may play remains a mystery, but there’s no question the team’s success rides on their starting field general.
Consequently, a win in Sunday’s game has become essential, despite the Giants possibly playing their backup players as they are locked into the NFC’s 6th seed for the postseason.
If the Eagles are victorious this weekend, they clinch their division as well as the number one seed and the conference playoffs are guaranteed to run through South Philadelphia. Although unlikely, they can still clinch both with losses by Dallas who are on the road this week to play Washington and San Francisco who are at home to take on Arizona.
Win or lose, multiple milestones are within reach for the franchise. The Eagles lead the league with 68 sacks this season, tied for the fourth-most ever by a team in a single season. With at least five sacks on Sunday, they will surpass the 1984 Chicago (72 sacks) for the most sacks by a team in a season in NFL history. The defense is already the first team to have four different players (Haason Reddick, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham) record double-digit sacks in the same season. Sacks became an official stat in 1982.
Hurts is currently tied with Randall Cunningham for most combined touchdowns by an Eagles QB with 35. Hurts just needs one more TD to surpass Cunningham’s feat set back in 1990.
In addition, the youthful Eagles can become the first team with four players aged 25 or younger each with at least eight scrimmage touchdowns in the same season in NFL history. Hurts, age 24, has 13 rushing TDs, running back Miles Sanders, age 25, has 11 TDs, and wide receivers A.J. Brown, age 25, has 11 TD receptions, and Devonta Smith, age 24, needs one more score to reach eight.
Ostensibly, this franchise is having a great regular season on the verge of 14 wins. Yet, if the guys in midnight green are unable to take care of business on Sunday against a half-hearted division opponent, we may be looking at a disappointing ending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.