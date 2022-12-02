Call it the 2022 challenge. That may be the best way of describing what the Philadelphia Eagles season has been. It’s been a rollercoaster ride filled with hills, valleys, whips and even a few around the world twirls that has a big plus for fans.
The Eagles are 10-1. No other NFL team has won as many games this season. They have now had five 10-1 starts in team history, and they advanced to the NFL’s championship game the previous four times.
Their only loss is a 32-21 setback to the Washington Commanders on Nov. 14. They have withstood severe challenges. For example, on Sunday, they defeated the defending two time NFL MVP Aaron Rogers and the Green Bay Packers 40-33. This Sunday, they prepare for the playoff-hungry Tennessee Titans and their bruising running back Derrick Henry.
“We have some work to do,” said veteran defensive end Brandon Graham. “The season’s not over. We’re just beginning. It’s nice being 10-1. No one in the league can say that. We know what its like to be unbeaten. We’ve been there. Now it’s on to new things and we’re prepared for it.”
Graham is one of a few members from the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl championship team. He knows what’s ahead and he knows how to prepare for what’s coming.
“The one thing I tell the guys is to be ready,” said Graham. “I tell them that if it’s not your time right now don’t worry, it will be. And when it comes your time, don’t worry. You’ll be ready. I’m always talking this up and it’s true.”
Graham’s prognostic views have an eerie way of coming true. For example, running back Boston Scott was assigned to taking kickoffs against the Packers. Ordinarily a job for return specialist Britain Covey, Scott went back there and handled the job like a pro. He finished with four kickoff returns for 91 yards. His longest was a 28-yard return.
“You have to be ready,” said Scott, who also had three carries for 24 yards. “You never know when it’s going to come. When it comes, you’re ready.”
Being ready is a big part of professional football. It’s not easy to sit on the sidelines until your name is called. But that part of being a professional player in the NFL isn’t talked about often.
The Eagles are different. This mantra is talked about, and more importantly, carried about.
“Do we feel like we’re 10-1? Yes, we do,” said wide receiver Quez Watkins, who snared a 30-yard scoring pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts to help the Eagles go up 27-20 with :13 remaining in the second quarter. “I’ve never been on a team like this before. I’ve never been 10-1 before, so we’re in a new area here. It’s a great feeling.
“We’re trying to do some things here. I think everyone knows what we [are] going after and I’m ready for it. It’s a challenge.”
Hurts rolled up a record 157 yards on 17 carries. He broke a record that had previously belonged to former Eagles’ quarterback Michael Vick who had 130 yards against the New York Giants in December 2010.
“It means everything,” said Hurts, who also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns. “I always talk about how I admire the way they play the game, and to be thrusted into that category in different things, it’s a blessing. It’s a lot of hard work going into it.
“I have a ton of respect for them and their support. They don’t even know how they’ve affected me and impacted me in my time here. It’s an understatement to say how much I appreciate them, because I do. They’ve guided me in more ways than they even know.”
In addition to Hurts, running back Miles Saunders had a career-best 143 yards on 21 carries.
