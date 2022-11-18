Now that the zero is gone, the Philadelphia Eagles can finally concentrate on the rest of the 2022 season. The Eagles roared off to an 8-0 starter before being embarrassed by the Washington Commanders 32-21 lost on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
With that air of invincibility shattered, the Birds can concentrate fully on what they’re doing right and more importantly, what they’re doing wrong. On paper, they are looking very good, leading the NFC East with a nice 8-1 mark.
They’ve got a big game Sunday in Indianapolis against the Colts, who are coming off an emotional 25-20 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. What makes the game even bigger was that it was the first win for Colts interim head coach and former star center Jeff Saturday.
The Eagles will try to play without tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert sustained a shoulder injury late in the Commanders game. The 27-year-old was tackled by his face mask and fumbled the football before writhing on the ground in pain. Goedert spent some time in the medical tent but eventually returned to the game.
Goedert is one of the best tight ends in the NFL this season and has been among the league leaders in yards after the catch. He ranks second on the Eagles with 544 receiving yards, behind only star receiver A.J. Brown. His total of 361 yards after the catch leads all of the league’s tight ends and is fifth overall.
Without Goedert, the Eagles are in trouble.
Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra, the only other tight ends on the active roster, should see their roles increase. Stoll, a second-year player out of Nebraska, has played 40% of the Eagles’ offensive snaps and is a good blocker. Calcaterra, a rookie out of SMU, is more of a receiving threat. He has played 15% of the team’s offensive snaps so far with his lone catch being a 40-yarder against the Commanders in Week 3.
The Eagles also have Tyree Jackson, an undrafted rookie from 2021 whose promising first season ended with a torn ACL last December. The team opened the 21-day practice window for Jackson on Oct. 26 and had to activate him off IR for him to continue practicing past Wednesday.
Jackson, a converted quarterback out of the University of Buffalo, played in the regular-season finale against Dallas last season and had three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the fourth quarter with the knee injury.
The Colts are 4-5-1 and Saturday has plans on making the team better. Two weeks ago, Indianapolis pulled off two franchise-altering moves. First they fired head coach Frank Reich who was in the midst of his fifth season with the team. Later, they named Saturday, a Colts legend with no NFL or college coaching experience, as Reich’s interim replacement.
Colts owner Jim Irsay, was excited.
“We certainly are excited about going forward with our future,” he said. “First and foremost, a big thank you to Frank Reich. He’s someone that’s very close tot he organization, to my family, to myself, to Chris [Ballard, the Colts’ general manager], to Jeff. It’s a very difficult and tough day. I told Frank I was hoping Chris and him and I were going to grab that Lombardi trophy someday. This league is tough and things change. He’s a pro. He understands this league and this business. It was a difficult decision to make ... There’s no rule-book that tells you, ‘Now you should make a change, now you shouldn’t.’ It’s intuitive.”
“I’ve been fortunate and blessed on the path of bringing in coaches,” Isray continued. “Chris and I met Sunday night face to face in a difficult conversation ... Expectations are high here. We’ve earned (winning). What we’ve accomplished speaks for itself. I told Frank that expectations are high. He’s a winning head coach. If anyone wants to diminish what Coach did, you’d be wrong. The numbers don’t lie. You are what your record is. But it was time.”
Can the Eagles rebound from their untimely loss? Can Saturday continue to inspire the Colts to victory? Is it Thanksgiving yet?
These and other tough questions will be answered this week. Stay tuned.
