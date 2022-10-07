The Philadelphia Eagles are soaring. They are 4-0 and no other team in the NFL is unbeaten. They are proud of that mark and have thoughts about it.
“We’re 4-0, right?” said defensive end Brandon Graham. “This is all very new to me. I’ve never been 4-0 before. I want to see what it’s like to be 5-0.”
The Eagles know where they are. They know that every team in the NFL is looking at them, studying them, making notes on them. They know teams are conjuring up charts on them trying to pick out patterns and noting stylistic changes. They have become the team to beat and to emulate.
Next on the list is the Arizona Cardinals for a Sunday afternoon barnburner that could possibly show where the Eagles are at.
Arizona is 2-2 but has a pint-sized dynamo quarterback in Kyler Murray. He can throw. He can run. He can conduct the Cardinals offense as if he were a head coach.
“He called a couple of really nice plays that just didn’t work out,” Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Had some guys open. He does a good job with it. I’ve been impressed.”
The last time Arizona and Philadelphia met was on Dec. 20, 2020. Murray led the Cardinals to a 33-26 triumph. Hurts, who was in his rookie season, finished with 401 combined yards and four touchdowns. Murray finished with a career-high 406 passing yards and an identical four touchdown performance.
Look for a similar game plan Sunday.
Perhaps the edge should go to the Eagles. The Cardinals have recorded only four sacks this season. That is the fewest in the NFL, and their sacks per pass attempt rate is a league-low at 2.88%. They let Chandler Jones sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, and of course Hassan Reddick is now with the Eagles.
By comparison, the Eagles are first in sacks (16), tied for first in takeaways (10), third in yards allowed (277.3 per game) and 10th in points allowed (17.8). Those impressive stats may give the Eagles an edge.
Since he took over the Cardinals in 2019, Kingsbury has never lost to a NFC East team. Never.
“I did not [know that],” said Kingsbury of the record. “I hope that didn’t jinx us, but we haven’t won a home game in a while so maybe that kind of cancels out.”
Under Kingsbury, the Cardinals beat the Giants twice (2019, 2020), the Cowboys twice (2020, 2021), the Commanders (2020) and the Eagles (2020). Philadelphia has never won at State Farm Stadium, going 0-4 there, including the postseason.
Arizona has also won three of four, and six of its last eight games against Philadelphia. This year, the Eagles come to Arizona as the favorite. Also note that the Cardinals have dropped seven straight games overall at home dating back to last season.
In Sunday’s 26-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers, the Cardinals saw a glimpse of the past as J.J. Watt played. On Oct. 2, 2022, Watt tweeted he had gone into Atrial fibrillation on Sept. 28 and had to have his heart shocked back in rhythm on Sept. 29.
With his first child on the way in a matter of weeks, the emotions were expected.
“For months we’ve been looking at ultrasounds of the baby, and it was happy, and then Thursday we were looking at an ultrasound of my heart,” said Watt. “It’s been tough. It’s been a week.”
Watt had missed the first game of the year with his calf injury but played in the last three games. He has two sacks this season to lead the team.
“I talked to cardiologists, electrophysiologists, from all over the country, and I was assured multiple times there was nothing else I could do and I could go and play like normal,” said Watt. “It could happen again the next day, it could happen never again or in 20 years.”
Watt said he did consider not playing Sunday.
