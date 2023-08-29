A few heavy hitters were in attendance at Northeast High School for an ongoing commitment to increase access to girls’ youth sports. The Philadelphia Eagles collaborated with Operation Warm for the FLY:FWD (fly forward) program for an innovative new sports bra that has been conceptualized, engineered and manufactured specifically for young girls and women competing in sports.
The Eagles distributed the first official set of FLY:FWD sports bras to female athletes inside of the school’s gymnasium. The event, supported by the Women’s Sports Foundation, featured a panel with Eagles All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts, International Boxing Hall of Fame World Champion and WSF Past president Laila Ali, two-time World Cup Champion and two-time Olympic Gold medalist Carli Lloyd and Women’s Professional Tackle Football Pioneer and philanthropist Qiana “Star” Wright. All were on hand to assist with the distribution of sports bras. The goal is to get these sports bras in the hands of 30,000 young female athletes across the Delaware Valley this coming fall.
“The Philadelphia Eagles are proud to support female athletes of all ages and their right to participate in any sport they choose, including their access to essential equipment,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Eagles Chairman and CEO. “The FLY:FWD initiative sets out to equip female athletes with the vital resources, such as sports bras, that enable them to benefit from all the important qualities sports has to offer. We are proud to align ourselves with Operation Warm on a long-term initiative that will provide young girls and women with the confidence, equipment and support needed to succeed both on and off the playing field.”
The event also in partnership with the School District of Philadelphia, was given its full support by SDP officials including school superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D. “Studies show that girls who play sports or engage in extracurricular activities are more likely to graduate from college, land competitive jobs and work in male-dominated industries,” said Dr. Watlington. “We are very thankful to the Eagles and Operation Warm for promoting equality in sports and reducing barriers for our female athletes that improve the well-rounded school experience.”
Moderated by NFL Network host and Philadelphia area native Colleen Wolfe, each panelist gave their unique perspective of sports and the need for having the right tools to compete at every level.
“I have strong group of women in life. They give me so much strength,” said Hurts referring to his mother, grandmother and sisters. “When I step up in a room like this, you see so much potential.” Hurts also has a management team of all women to his business affairs on and off the field.
Ali spoke about the impact of sports. “Personally, I know how much sports has empowered me,” said Ali to the hundreds of girls in the stands. “The confidence I was able to gain in the ring and apply to everything else in life has been amazing.” Ali is, of course, the daughter of Muhammad Ali who spent several years living in the Philadelphia area during his boxing career.
When the panel session ended, the girls in attendance from mainly Northeast and George Washington high schools could not only wait for the sports tops to be distributed but it was all about getting photos with Hurts and company. Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean and rookie safety Sydney Brown were also onhand in support of the initiative.
Each speaker gave words of encouragement, including Wright who also coaches Girls Flag Football at Cheltenham High School.
“Be a positive role model to those that are coming up. We want to make sure that you all hold the torch and keep it going for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.