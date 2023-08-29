A few heavy hitters were in attendance at Northeast High School for an ongoing commitment to increase access to girls’ youth sports. The Philadelphia Eagles collaborated with Operation Warm for the FLY:FWD (fly forward) program for an innovative new sports bra that has been conceptualized, engineered and manufactured specifically for young girls and women competing in sports.

The Eagles distributed the first official set of FLY:FWD sports bras to female athletes inside of the school’s gymnasium. The event, supported by the Women’s Sports Foundation, featured a panel with Eagles All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts, International Boxing Hall of Fame World Champion and WSF Past president Laila Ali, two-time World Cup Champion and two-time Olympic Gold medalist Carli Lloyd and Women’s Professional Tackle Football Pioneer and philanthropist Qiana “Star” Wright. All were on hand to assist with the distribution of sports bras. The goal is to get these sports bras in the hands of 30,000 young female athletes across the Delaware Valley this coming fall.

