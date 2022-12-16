The joke tag is officially off the Philadelphia Eagles. The boys who wear green, white and black on Sundays have the potential to be considered a threat when it comes to the 2023 Super Bowl championship. They boldly crossed that channel Sunday with a provocative 48-22 victory over the New York Giants in the MetLife Stadium.
The win, played before a gussied Giants crowd with Eagles faithful blended in, gave Philadelphia a NFL-best 12-1 record, and more importantly, a spot in the playoffs. But before that, they have a regular season away game against the Chicago Bears then the Dallas Cowboys before closing out the regular season at home with the New Orleans Saints and the Giants again.
“This really does feel good,” said veteran defensive end Brandon Graham, who picked up three of the Eagles’ seven sacks against the Giants. “It knocks one thing off of our list to do. Now we’ve got to go out [and] get the top seed. That will help us on how many games we have to play whether its one or two. Right now it doesn’t matter, we’re in there.”
Graham is one of a few players left from the Super Bowl LII team. He knows what it takes to get there and is prepared to do whatever he can to make that happen again. One of the best pictures from that Super Bowl win celebration is of him holding his wife and daughter, Carlyne and Emerson.
The Bears are coming off a bye-week and look to snap a consecutive six-game losing streak. With two rookie defensive starters back on the field after completing NFL concussion protocol, safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks forward to seeing the player in action.
“It’s great to have them back,” Eberflus said Monday. “We’re excited about it.”
“Having Gordon there as the nickel, that’ll be a big piece for us going forward. A lot of teams play [multiple wide receivers] so we’ll be in that [nickel] group a lot. And obviously the impact Brisker has with his hitting and ball-hawking skills. We’re excited to get both of those guys back.”
The Eagles will definitely use another punter now that Arryn Siposs is out after being carted off the turf with a lower leg injury. Safety Reed Blankenship, who has been starting in place of C.J. Gardener-Johnson out with a kidney injury, was also carted off the field Sunday but will avoid injury reserve with a low-grade knee sprain.
Also coming off the reserve is Bears quarterback Justin Fields who suffered a shoulder injury against the New York Jets in Week 12. Fields has a similar throwing and running game to Hurts, but the Bears o-line will work to keep defenders off their QB’s healing shoulder.
The biggest problem the Bears face is finishing games, failing to make progress in their last possessions of the game. The Eagles, who have the league’s second-ranked defense and third-ranked offense, will use this to their advantage.
“It’s tough, but I mean, this is the NFL,” center Sam Mustipher said. “We’re a young offense, a young group. You have to learn how to win football games.”
“There’s a lot of veteran teams around the league and you can kind of see it. They know how to win. They know what it takes.” Mustipher continued. “And not that we don’t know what it takes to win. We know what it takes. But it’s all 11 guys being on the same page, not shooting ourselves in the foot, getting behind the chains, getting behind the sticks on first down.”
After scoring his 10th touchdown of the season, Miles Sanders raised his arms in the air and paid homage to former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy with his touchdown celebration. A couple of hours later, Sanders became the first Eagles running back to surpass 1,000 yards since McCoy in 2014.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” said Sanders, who finished with a career-high 144 rushing yards. “Long time coming, but we ain’t done yet.”
Sanders hit the 1,000-yard mark late in the third quarter with a 15-yard run, one of multiple runs that showcased the strides he has made with patience at the line of scrimmage and explosiveness running through contact. His 40-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter precipitated both sides pulling their starters after the Eagles had somewhat surprisingly left the first team on the field early in the fourth quarter.
“He’s been great all year,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “He’s ran the ball hard, protected his butt off, he’s protected the football. He’s just playing really good football right now.”
