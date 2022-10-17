Cowboys Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown after a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the second quarter on Sunday. With this win over the Cowboys, the Eagles advances to 6-0 during the bye week. — AP Photo/Rich Schultz

 Rich Schultz

