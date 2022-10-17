A.J. Brown is known for being a star-studded wide receiver. He’s known for going deep for a thrown ball. He’s also known for going across the middle to snare a pass.
But check this out, Brown also knows a thing or two about another sport, baseball. Just a few years ago, Brown was a highly-touted minor league player for the San Diego Padres. It just so happens that the Padres open up a best-of-seven National League Championship Series with the Phillies today in San Diego. The winner gains a trip to the 2023 World Series.
Brown gave up his baseball career a years ago but he still keeps up with the game. And he has a team that he is pulling for.
“You know that I’m going for the Phillies,” said Brown after helping the Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 Sunday night. With the win, the Eagles improve to 6-0 and more importantly, have a bye week.
“I’m over here now,” he said. “I have to go with the Phillies. I know that it’s going to be a good series but I have to go with the Phillies.”
Brown had a very productive night Sunday. He snared five of eight passes for 67 yards including a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts with 10:48 remaining in the second quarter to help lift the Birds to a 10-0 advantage. A few moments later, two Jake Elliot field goals of 51 and 34 yards helped the Eagles go up to 20-0.
“We played good football,” said defensive end Brandon Graham. “We played well and continued to play well throughout the game. That’s what you have to do. We’re 6-0 now and we’re going into the bye [week]. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m going to try and check out a Phillies game. I’ll take my wife and we’ll go out there and try and cheer them on.”
Graham, who has been with the Birds for his entire professional career, knows the team has to keep applying pressure to keep up their undefeated status.
“We’re 6-0 and this is a very good feeling. I’m not saying that we can’t be beaten,” said Graham. “We can be beaten if we don’t keep our foot on the gas pedal. That’s what we have to concentrate on, keeping our foot on that pedal so that doesn’t happen.”
And that’s what is different about this Eagles team. They know they are not perfect and yet they try to reach that level.
“That’s the exciting thing about it,” Brown said. “We have a lot of room to improve. That’s what we’re going to focus on. First, we can relax just a little bit during the bye week. And then we have to get back to work and play our best football for four quarters. Right now, though, it feels great. The crowd was amazing out there. Electric atmosphere. The fans deserve this, too. They’re great.”
A star last night was the play of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. All he did was pick off two errant throws from Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush. What he’s done to the Eagles’ secondary has been amazing.
“The energy, man,” said cornerback Darius Slay Jr. “He brings a lot of energy. He works hard. He’s a good dude. We appreciate him in the group. He just works. He brings that energy, that swag. It’s different from a lot of other things we bring. He’s doing his thing right now. He’s buying in and fitting into the room.”
The Eagles recorded a season-high 12 passes defensed against Rush, including nine pass breakups from the secondary. In addition to Gardner-Johnson’s two picks, Slay also recorded his third interception. Over the past two weeks, Gardner-Johnson has collected three interceptions.
Along the way, the smooth-talking Gardner-Johnson learned a thing or two about humility.
“It was a humbling experience for me because I had to swallow my pride when I first got here,” said Gardner-Johnson. “It’s a blessing to be part of such a humbling group.”
There is no other team unbeaten in the NFL. The Eagles own that mark and people are taking notice. When they come back from the bye, they will play cross-town rival Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s a game that many will be looking at as a possible loss but the Eagles aren’t thinking about it. They are unbeaten. They are on a bye. They’ll resume this marathon when they return.
And when they return, all eyes will be looking upward trying to catch a bird that is soaring into new heights.
