It is September, the summer is near its end, and that means Philadelphia Eagles football is back. Coming off a surprising 2021 season which resulted in a playoff berth, the Birds are ready to build on last season’s success.
The team is well into weeks of training, conditioning, and preparing down in South Philly. All eyes are on Jalen Hurts as he returns for his third season and second as the starting quarterback. Hurts has still to prove that he is the field general to lead this franchise for many years to come.
“I’ve done what I’ve always done,” Hurts said in an interview on the Eagles website. “Just getting better year by year, day by day.”
Tens of thousands braved the extreme summer heat and humidity to attend open practice and the team’s lone preseason game versus the New York Jets. Fans are excited for the season, and expectations have elevated with the major upgrades on both offense and defense.
The most publicized addition is undoubtedly wide receiver A.J. Brown whom the Eagles acquired in a trade during the draft in April. “I want to win,” said Brown. “I know this is a great team, and [an] organization that can get it done.”
Hurts answered some early questions about his accuracy, going a perfect 6-for-6 in the first quarter of the Jets preseason game including a touchdown pass to his tight end, Dallas Goedert. Nick Sirianni in his second season as head coach has received some criticism for not having a more grueling, intense training camp for his players to get more reps. “We feel like we’re getting closer, ready to go every single day with what we’re doing and with how we’re preparing, and that we’ll be ready for Detroit.”
Brown and Hurts are close friends who developed a relationship when Hurts tried to recruit Brown to attend the University of Alabama but the 6-foot-1, 226 lbs wideout chose Ole Miss instead. If training camp was any indication, their connection will also resonate beautifully on the field.
Most fans will be familiar with the free agent signing of Camden, New Jersey native and Temple University alum Haason Reddick. Reddick is coming off back-to-back double digit sack seasons with Carolina and Arizona and is thrilled to be back home. “Just to be back playing for your home team, a lot of people don’t get that opportunity.”
To add more excitement, the Birds front office invested in the future of defense by drafting two collegiate stars from the University of Georgia’s national championship team, interior lineman Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.
The Eagles moved up to select Davis in the first round and is expected to be the heir apparent perennial pro bowler Fletcher Cox. “Just to know the Eagles had big plans for me, [it] makes you feel really special,” said Davis. “Philadelphia is the place to be.” Dean, who was taken in the third round, is considered by many to be a draft steal despite being undersized.
The Eagles, of course, play in the National Football Conference’s eastern division where they will aim to dethrone last year’s champion and archrivals the Dallas Cowboys. In fact, no team in the division has repeated since the 2001-2004 Eagles, back in the Andy Reid era.
Since 2000, the Eagles have nine division titles, the most of either of their rivals. They also possess 14 playoff wins capped off with a world championship from their Superbowl LII victory.
The Birds’ last division crown was in 2019, back when Carson Wentz was the franchise quarterback. After being traded to Indianapolis before the 2021 season, Wentz found his way back to the east coast. This time as QB of the Washington Commanders.
If there is a question on the Eagles offense it may be their backfield. Miles Sanders is in his fourth year in Philadelphia and hasn’t practiced much throughout training camp, but he may be ready come Sunday afternoon.
That said, there will be plenty of offensive weapons at Jalen Hurts’ disposal. Along with Brown is Devonta Smith who had nearly 1,000 yards receiving in his rookie season. Add Goedert primed for a pro bowl season at tight end paired with Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal formerly of the Indianapolis Colts.
Returning on defense is fan favorite, long-time veteran defensive end Brandon Graham missed most of 2021 with an Achilles injury. Pro Bowler Darius Slay continues to solidify his position at cornerback and he is joined on the other side with free agent James Bradberry from the Giants.
The most intriguing position for fans to be excited about is at linebacker. Kyzir White, formerly of the L.A. Chargers, already showed why he could be a playmaker with his big interception in the preseason. Reddick, White, Dean, and veteran T.J Edwards are sure to keep offensive coaches up at night.
If Jalen Hurts is going to be successful, it all starts with the offensive line which has been tagged by many as arguably the best unit in the NFL. Perennial all-pro Jason Kelce should be healthy for Detroit this weekend to lead a big and tough group ready to grind in the trenches.
The regular season begins this Sunday as the Birds travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. They were on the latest season of the show Hard Knocks where former Eagles running back Duce Staley now coaches for the silver and blue.
The home opener will be under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field as the Minnesota Vikings visit Philly with former first-round pick Jalen Reagor returning but now as the opposition. The Eagles traded Reagor last week for two future draft picks.
On a short week, the Birds’ then travel down I-95 to the DMV to play Carson Wentz and Washington for the first time since leaving Philly. This will be the first of six home and home division games as the annual routine. Wentz returns to the Linc in Week 10. The fans will be ready for that one.
Another homecoming of sorts will be when the Jacksonville Jaguars come in for Week 4. Doug Pederson, who coached the Eagles to their first ever Super Bowl championship, will be back in South Philly since his departure after the 2020 season.
More highlights of the season are five prime-time games with Dallas on Sunday Night Football; again on Monday night versus Washington; Houston on a Thursday; and Green Bay for their final nationally televised game of the schedule. At least one of these match-ups will likely produce the new black helmets revealed in the offseason.
Plenty of experts believe the men in midnight green will be much improved in 2022. General Manager Howie Roseman made several huge transactions to place the franchise in contention. If they get off to a fast start, their record could be great but as always, each game is any given Sunday. Health remains a big factor, good coaching matters as well.
One thing is for sure, however. The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles could be the most talented, well-balanced team this city has seen in quite a while.
