The late Steve Sabol, president of NFL Films based in nearby Mt. Laurel, New Jersey once said, “The only thing tougher than winning the Super Bowl is getting there.” That is what the Philadelphia Eagles have to face Sunday while playing in their first National Football Conference (NFC) Championship game in six seasons taking on the San Francisco 49ers. In the American Football Conference (AFC), the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s contest.
This will be the Eagles’ seventh conference title game since 2001 which ranks second to the New England Patriots’ thirteen appearances. Although both franchises have been around since the 1933 and 1946, this weekend marks just their second postseason meeting ever with San Francisco winning the first game 14-0 in the 1996 season. Overall, Philly is 3-4 in championship games while San Francisco is 7-10.
Philadelphia looks to reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in franchise history, first in 1980, 2004 and again in 2017. The Eagles earned their way to Championship Sunday by dominating the New York Giants in last week’s NFC divisional playoff 38-7. The 49ers squeaked out a win over the Dallas Cowboys, 19-12. As a number one seed and the NFC’s only team with a first-round bye, there were questions about how the Birds would play with two weeks between games. They rushed for 268 yards, their highest output in a playoff game since 1949, never placing the game’s outcome in doubt.
The Forty Niners however, are much tougher than New York as they come to town ranked as the league’s top defense, led by defensive coordinator and former Eagles linebacker, Demeco Ryans. “They’re well-coached”, says Birds quarterback Jalen Hurts who is a finalist for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player as well as Offensive Player of the Year. “There is a very big task in front us and we just want to go out there and execute at a high level.”
Hurts is one touchdown run from becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with 15 rushing touchdowns in single season including the playoffs. In addition, the Eagles can make history by surpassing the 1962 Green Bay Packers’ 37 rushing touchdowns in a season including the playoffs with three just more scores on the ground.
Hurts and his San Francisco counterpart, rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy are the youngest pair of quarterbacks to ever go head-to-head in a conference championship but Purdy will have to deal with a Philly defensive front that has produced 70 sacks this season and recorded five more last week. Linebacker Haason Reddick who was snubbed from being a Defensive Player of the Year finalist, will look to make the undefeated Purdy uncomfortable in the pocket. The Niners have also beat teams in multiple ways with running back Christian McCaffery, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle.
For the first time since early in the season, the Eagles may go into Sunday with all 22 starters. In particular, nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox who has been out with an injured toe, has a chance to play for the first time since Week 16 at Dallas. Against a highly talented 49ers offense, Philadelphia’s defenders will need all hands on deck.
As the tale of the tape shows, this game is about as evenly matched as any in recent years. It is why the experts are only giving the guys in midnight green a slight edge. One thing the Birds can hang their hats on though are the close to 70,000 fans who will converge in South Philly come Sunday afternoon. Ticket prices this week are going for a small fortune but as always, money is no object for a rabid fanbase anticipating a night of partying like it’s 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.