Those unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles are back and they are loaded for a serious playoff run. On Wednesday, the Birds (6-0) made a hard-corps move that should help them in their quest.
The Chicago Bears traded veteran pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.
Quinn had been with the Bears since April 2020 when he signed a five-year, $70 million deal as a free agent. A league source has confirmed that the Bears are absorbing the bulk of Quinn’s 2022 salary.
This is the third time Quinn has been traded over his 12-year NFL career and the second time to a team in the NFC East. Quinn was sent from the Los Angeles Rams to the Miami Dolphins in 2018 and then to the Dallas Cowboys a year later.
Quinn was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason after Chicago hired a new front office and coaching staff that parted ways with more than 20 players from the Bears’ previous regime.
A three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Quinn broke the Bears’ single-season sack record with 18.5 in 2021. Though his statistics have leveled off this season, he is regarded as one of the top pass-rushers in the NFL. In seven games this season, he has one sack, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and eight total tackles.
The Eagles have posted 17 sacks and 39 quarterback hits this season. The move gives them added depth at the position. The club lost defensive end Derek Barnett for the season with an ACL tear in the opener against the Detroit Lions. Quinn joins a group that includes Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and Tarron Jackson. The three have combined for 5.5 sacks this season.
“I think it’s another great player on this team. He has a history of being a great defensive end and edge rusher, and I think he’ll help us out in a number of ways,” said Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. “Adds a lot of depth, and I’m excited to meet him [Thursday] when he comes.”
On Sunday, the Eagles will put their unblemished record on the line against cross-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). Mike Tomlin, the Steelers’ veteran head coach is high on the Birds.
“It’s an awesome challenge,” he said. “I see some tangible reasons why they’re undefeated. They’re plus-12 in the turnover game, they’ve got 14 turnovers on defense, and have some veteran corners. They’re highly ball-aware, they have good ball skills.”
“They’re unbelievably efficient in terms of maintaining possession of the ball and it starts with their quarterback, Jalen Hurts.” Tomlin added.
For the past five seasons, the Steelers have led the league in sacks, but this season have only completed a total of 12, with zero sacks last week against the Miami Dolphins.
Tomlin, who is working in rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, is trying to keep his team together during a rough period. Pittsburgh is coming off a 16-10 loss at the Dolphins.
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert ranks third on the team with 357 passing yards, and has become reliable with action, though has made it into the end zone once. The Steelers will likely focus on stopping the run game to the red zone as the Eagles lead the league with 13 rushing touchdowns.
The Eagles have won nine consecutive games against the Steelers at home. The last time the Steelers found victory over the Birds in Philadelphia was in 1965 with a 20-14 win.
Come Sunday, we will see if the Birds can keep up the at home win streak against the team on the opposite end of the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.