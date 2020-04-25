After giving Carson Wentz a playmaker, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted his backup.
The Eagles selected Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night, a stunning move for a team with more pressing needs.
Then they took Davion Taylor, a hybrid safety-linebacker from Colorado, in the third round with the 103rd overall pick.
Philadelphia hoped it filled a big void in the first round, taking TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st pick. But the team passed on other receivers and defensive players to add Hurts at No. 53.
Hurts transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma and became a Heisman Trophy finalist last year when he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Hurts will provide insurance for Wentz, who started 16 games last season and led the Eagles to the NFC East title but was knocked out of a wild-card playoff loss to Seattle with a concussion.
Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, helped Philadelphia secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed in his sophomore season but tore two knee ligaments and watched Nick Foles lead the Eagles to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title. Wentz injured his back in 2018 and Foles stepped in again and led the team to a playoff win.
Wentz, who finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017, signed a $137 million contract extension last season.
Hurts, 6-foot-1 and 218 pounds, led two elite programs to the College Football Playoffs and put up big numbers both passing and rushing. His passing accuracy and consistency were the biggest questions entering the draft.
Hurts went was 38-4 as a starter, including 26-2 for the Crimson Tide and was the Southeastern Conference player of the year as a freshman. Then he was benched at halftime of the national championship game against Georgia, with Tua Tagovailoa leading the comeback victory and ultimately winning the starting job for the 2018 season.
Hurts is Oklahoma’s third quarterback drafted in three years. Oklahoma is the only program to ever produce quarterback selections in the first two rounds of the draft in three consecutive years — Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall each of the last two years. No school had ever produced quarterback picks in the first five rounds of the draft in three straight seasons.
Hurts had 9,477 yards passing and 80 TDs with a 65.1 completion percentage in his four-year career at Alabama and Oklahoma. He also rushed 614 times for 3,274 yards and 43 TDs.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the team would explore ways to use him with Wentz and mentioned the way New Orleans features Taysom Hill.
Hurts wouldn’t get into any specifics about his conversations with the Eagles.
Taylor, 6-foot and 228 pounds, had an unusual path to the NFL. He only played in two games in high school because his family observed the Seventh-day Adventist Sabbath on Friday nights.
Taylor had two 60-tackle seasons at Colorado and starred in track and field, where he posted a 10.51 time in the 100-meter dash at the PAC-12 championships.
On Saturday, the Eagles acquired wide receiver Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers.
The teams flipped sixth-round picks with Philadelphia getting No. 210 and San Francisco receiving No. 190.
Goodwin spent his first four seasons with Buffalo and past three in San Francisco. He has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs in his career.
Goodwin has been plagued by injuries and played 16 games only once in 2017 when he had career highs in receptions (56) and yards (962).
The 29-year-old Goodwin joins veterans DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Reagor, 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward, among others.
In addition the Reagor and Hurts, the Eagles drafted the following players:
3rd round: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado; 4th round: K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson; Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn; 5th round: John Hightower, WR, Boise State; 6th round: Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple; Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss; Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn; 7th round: Casey Toohill, DE, Stanford.
