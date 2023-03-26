Youth football in the inner city has its challenges such as having enough modern and adequate equipment. That also includes the access to quality of playing surfaces in which to compete. Natural grass fields are plentiful but are expensive for many organizations to maintain. Thankfully, one field in need of great makeover is in store for quite the gift.

The Philadelphia Eagles, through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), are awarding $250,000 to the Public Health Management Corporation and the City of Philadelphia. This grant will be utilized to install a new synthetic playing surface at Olney Recreation Center in North Philadelphia.

