Youth football in the inner city has its challenges such as having enough modern and adequate equipment. That also includes the access to quality of playing surfaces in which to compete. Natural grass fields are plentiful but are expensive for many organizations to maintain. Thankfully, one field in need of great makeover is in store for quite the gift.
The Philadelphia Eagles, through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), are awarding $250,000 to the Public Health Management Corporation and the City of Philadelphia. This grant will be utilized to install a new synthetic playing surface at Olney Recreation Center in North Philadelphia.
“We are proud to partner with the NFL Foundation and LISC, two organizations that share our goal of increasing access and opportunity for youth athletes to participate in sports,” said Julie Hirshey, Eagles vice president of Community Relations. “This new synthetic playing surface at Olney Recreation Center will ensure young athletes in the city are able to play the sport they love in a safe, sustainable environment.” The grant from the Eagles, the NFL Foundation, and LISC is a part of $3 million in field refurbishment awards allocated nationally this year.
The entire 13.6-acre site at 101 East Godfrey Avenue originally built in 1957, is currently undergoing major renovations complete with a brand-new recreation center building, indoor gym, playground and spray ground, an outdoor track and a new multi-sport field. It is one of latest in Philadelphia’s Rebuild project to modernize playgrounds and libraries throughout the city.
“Rebuild Philadelphia focuses on the importance of partnership with local organizations to help revitalize neglected Philadelphia community spaces through this historic initiative,” said Kira Strong, executive director, Rebuild Philadelphia. “We couldn’t be more excited that our hometown Philadelphia Eagles, through the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program and LISC selected the Olney Recreation Center rebuild site to support the transformation of the redesigned multi-sport field.”
The Eagles have been dedicated to inspiring the next generation of fans through a commitment to youth football programming across the Philly region and supporting local teams and organizations that nurture a love for the game. Last year, the Birds launched a girl’s high school flag football league with over dozen teams and donated 6,000 sports bras across the School District of Philadelphia.
The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program — a partnership between the NFL Foundation and LISC, the nation’s leading community development support organization — has supported the construction or renovation of 431 football fields nationwide since 1998. During that time, the NFL Foundation has granted nearly $61.8 million to revitalize playing fields in underserved neighborhoods. Fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and turf. Grassroots grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project.
LISC identifies local, nonprofit, community-based agencies that have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and neighborhood parks. Through the program, local agencies are provided with the necessary financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of fields in their communities. The agencies oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.
“Olney Recreation Center’s fields have served as a safe play zone within the Olney community for more than 60 years, and this support will help the community enjoy the field for years to come,” added Strong. “This upgrade also provides the Olney Eagles Youth Organization with the field they deserve to keep children active while fostering a love and passion for football that might develop the next NFL star or life-long Philadelphia Eagles fan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.