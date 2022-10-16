Today is the day. Dallas week has commenced and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will take their 5-0 record to the Lincoln Financial Field, taking on their arch rivals the Cowboys. It is a Sunday night battle for first place in the NFC East as Dallas comes in just a game behind the Birds at 4-1.
The NFC East leads the league with three of its teams in the top spots, the Eagles being at top as the only unbeaten team in the league. The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants come just behind with 4-1 records.
The Eagles have had issues beating Dallas over the past couple of years going, winless in their last three meetings. This isn’t the same Birds squad though, as they have dominated their opponents for the most part during this season.
Last week was the first time the Eagles had to come from behind in victory, just edging out the Arizona Cardinals 20-17. It was a hard fought game but Jalen Hurts led the team down the field for a late 4th quarter field goal by reserve kicker Cameron Dicker for the win.
Despite their unbeaten record, the Eagles will need to have a much cleaner game as Dallas comes in with multiple playmakers on a defense led by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, linebacker Micah Parsons from Penn State, and defensive back Trevon Diggs.
The Birds have one of the best offensive lines in football to match that energy. But they are a bit banged up with Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson and Jason Kelce sporting injuries these last couple of weeks but they all should be good to go for Sunday’s game.
Of course, every game in the National Football League normally rides on the quarterback, and Jalen Hurts is an early season MVP candidate who has been near flawless, but Dallas’s Lawrence isn’t so impressed.
“Has he played us? All right,” Lawrence told The Athletic. “All you need to write is that he hasn’t played the Cowboys yet, so we don’t know how good he is.”
Lawrence did admit that Hurts is a good QB, though.
“We’re for real,” reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons said in an interview. “We’re going to keep proving this every week. One thing I’ve learned about us is that we’re tougher and we’re better than we thought we were. That says a lot.”
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the comments. “I’m really not into bulletin board material. Our greatest motivation is playing for each other.”
The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry goes back to the 1960s. From Franklin Field, to classic battles in the urban concrete of Veterans Stadium, to now at the Linc as the Birds look to end that streak in yet another prime time spot, the second of at least five this season.
Philadelphia is 5-0 for the first time since 2004 when they reached Super Bowl XXXIX led by then head coach Andy Reid, QB Donovan McNabb, and wide receiver Terrell Owens, now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Some keys to the game are the Eagles defense finding a way to stop the unbeaten streak of Dallas QB Cooper Rush who has yet to lose a game in his five career starts. Rush also has 6 touchdown passes and no interceptions.
In addition, the match-up may come down to which offense best protects the football as the Eagles are number one in the league in turnover differential with a plus 11. Dallas is tied for second with a plus 5.
Sunday evening’s contest is a big one for both squads because it will likely determine how the division goes moving forward this season. A Cowboys will them even with Philly atop the East.
An Eagles win would give them a two game lead over Dallas plus they will roll into the Week 7 bye a perfect 6-0, the sole team without a loss.
