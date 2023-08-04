The wait is over and training camp is in full swing for the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles. There is excitement along with anticipation as fans want to see this team not only return to the Super Bowl this season, but bring home a second Vince Lombardi trophy.
First though is enduring the hot, dog days of camp down at the Birds’ training complex in South Philly. Jalen Hurts, fresh off an MVP type performance in the regular and postseason looks ahead as now one of the highest paid quarterbacks in football.
Through the first two weeks of camp, Hurts has not missed a beat from his big game performance in February. He is also in even better physical shape than last year. The All-Pro signal caller has familiarity with his new offensive coordinator in Brian Johnson who was promoted to replace Shane Steichen, now head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.
Hurts discussed his bond with Johnson. “The relationship goes way back since I was four years old. So that definitely helps,” explained Hurts. “We are going to continue building our process of communication, what it looks like to find out our identity. It’s different from coach to coach and I am excited to navigate that. No doubt he will a great job.”
The Birds are expected to maintain their high efficiency on offense with Pro bowler A.J. Brown who last year set the franchise mark for receiving yards in a single season, a healthy Dallas Goedert at tight end and DeVonta Smith who broke an Eagles season record for most catches by a wide receiver.
In addition, Smith was named on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list in 2023. Yet, the third year wideout keeps his focus on the field. “It is blessing to be a part of that list but I’m here to play football, you know,” said Smith. “I will keep doing the things that I am doing. Where I land is where I land.” Smith joins Darius Slay, Haason Reddick, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Brown, as Eagles on the list so far. Hurts is expected to follow.
It’s a different look in the team’s running back room. With Miles Sanders leaving for Carolina, the Birds acquired running back Rashaad Penny and traded for Philadelphia native and Saint Joseph’s Prep star D’Andre Swift. Swift, who played at the University of Georgia, is expected to catch a lot of passes out of the backfield this season.
The defense has a host of former Bulldogs bringing their national championship pedigree to the field. Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean enter their second campaigns in midnight green and are projected to have much larger roles, especially with Dean calling the unit’s signals under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.
The newest blue chippers imported from Athens are led by defensive end Jalen Carter and linebacker Nolan Smith. Both have made their presence known early on as Philadelphia prepares for another title run.
Last offseason left the return of several veteran players in limbo but the famed “Core Four” of Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Johnson is still intact. The biggest questions came with two starting cornerbacks, Slay and James Bradberry.
Thankfully, both are back and once again ready lead to the secondary given the uncertainty at safety. “I feel like we have the pieces and a good team,” said Bradberry when asked about re-signing. “We were all hoping for best … that we could all come back.”
Head coach Nick Sirianni will continue with practices and walkthroughs commencing on Sunday with an open practice at the Linc. The Birds’ first preseason game will take place on August 12 down in Baltimore against the Ravens.
