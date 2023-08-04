The wait is over and training camp is in full swing for the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles. There is excitement along with anticipation as fans want to see this team not only return to the Super Bowl this season, but bring home a second Vince Lombardi trophy.

First though is enduring the hot, dog days of camp down at the Birds’ training complex in South Philly. Jalen Hurts, fresh off an MVP type performance in the regular and postseason looks ahead as now one of the highest paid quarterbacks in football.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.