The Philadelphia Eagles are going back to the Super Bowl for the first time in five years. They dominated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 to win the NFC Championship. The crowd was in a frenzy, the streets of Philadelphia were filled with exuberant fans and celebratory cigars overwhelmed the Birds locker room with smoke. “
It just happened. I’m still taking this in, there’s still a lot of emotion”, said linebacker Haason Reddick. “I can’t even get my thoughts right, right now. I’m just excited for the team, myself and I can’t wait.”
Reddick abruptly changed the game early on with a first quarter sack fumble of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to which the Eagles took possession. From that point, the contest was never in doubt. Their convincing victory showed once again that this team can defeat its opposition in multiple ways. The offense wasn’t as high-flying as it has been in previous weeks. Yet defensively, the Eagles imposed the toughness and superiority of a champion.
“We know how mentally and physically tough we are,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “Toughness is one part about physicality and the other part is about mentally tough. We have mentally tough guys that have been through ups and downs, not only on the football field but in life.” Philadelphia is the first NFL team to allow 7-or-fewer points multiple times in the same postseason since the Super Bowl-winning 2000 Baltimore Ravens.
As the Birds make their way to Glendale, Arizona in less than two weeks, they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, in an AFC Championship thriller to reach the Super Bowl in three of the last four seasons.
This blockbuster matchup is the first time two African American starting quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, will go head-to head in a world championship game. Back in 2007, Tony Dungy of the Indianapolis Colts and Lovie Smith of the Chicago Bears were the first two Black head coaches to do so in Super Bowl XLI.
Hurts talked about reaching the big game as the youngest QB to do so in Eagles franchise history. “We put a lot of work in to have this opportunity and to be here, it’s a moment we want to enjoy as a team. We’re reflecting on everything we’ve overcome to have this opportunity right in front of us and we want to take advantage of it,” said Hurts.
Super Bowl LVII marks the fourth appearance by the Eagles under chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie’s leadership who has had more Black starting quarterbacks than any other team in league history. Lurie was asked about his thoughts on Hurts.
“He is a great young leader. He is a terrific young quarterback. When we drafted him, it was the upside we were banking on. We thought he had a huge upside,” said Lurie. “It takes a couple years. And somebody so dedicated as Jalen and such a great teammate, inevitably, he is going to maximize everything he has and that’s what he’s done.”
