Week 1

Sun., Sept. 13 — Philadelphia Eagles at Washington (FedEx Field), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 2

Sun., Sept. 20 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams (Lincoln Financial Field), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 3

Sun., Sept. 27 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Lincoln Financial Field), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 4

Sun., Oct. 4 — Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers (Levi’s Stadium), 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Week 5

Sun., Oct. 11 — Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers (Heinz Field), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 6

Sun., Oct. 18 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens (Lincoln Financial Field), 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 7

Thurs., Oct. 22 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants (Lincoln Financial Field), 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime (Thursday Night Football)

Week 8

Sun., Nov. 1 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (Lincoln Financial Field), 8:20 p.m ET 0n NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Week 9

BYE

Week 10

Sun., Nov. 15 — Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (MetLife Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 11

Sun., Nov. 22 — Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 12

Mon., Nov. 30 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks (Lincoln Financial Field), 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Week 13

Sun., Dec. 6 — Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field), 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 14

Sun., Dec. 13 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints (Lincoln Financial Field), 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 15

Sun., Dec. 20 — Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium), 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 16

Sun., Dec. 27 — Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (AT&T Stadium), 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 17

Sun., Jan. 3 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington (Lincoln Financial Field), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

