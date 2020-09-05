Week 1
Sun., Sept. 13 — Philadelphia Eagles at Washington (FedEx Field), 1 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 2
Sun., Sept. 20 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams (Lincoln Financial Field), 1 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 3
Sun., Sept. 27 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Lincoln Financial Field), 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 4
Sun., Oct. 4 — Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers (Levi’s Stadium), 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Week 5
Sun., Oct. 11 — Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers (Heinz Field), 1 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 6
Sun., Oct. 18 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens (Lincoln Financial Field), 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 7
Thurs., Oct. 22 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants (Lincoln Financial Field), 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime (Thursday Night Football)
Week 8
Sun., Nov. 1 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (Lincoln Financial Field), 8:20 p.m ET 0n NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Week 9
BYE
Week 10
Sun., Nov. 15 — Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (MetLife Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 11
Sun., Nov. 22 — Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 12
Mon., Nov. 30 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks (Lincoln Financial Field), 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday Night Football)
Week 13
Sun., Dec. 6 — Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field), 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 14
Sun., Dec. 13 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints (Lincoln Financial Field), 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 15
Sun., Dec. 20 — Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium), 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 16
Sun., Dec. 27 — Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (AT&T Stadium), 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 17
Sun., Jan. 3 — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington (Lincoln Financial Field), 1 p.m. ET on FOX
