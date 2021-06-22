After conducting a national search to fill the opening for a new Director of Athletics, Drexel University has selected Maisha Kelly for the role.
Kelly, a native of Mt. Airy, has the knowledge and experience to build the Dragons' athletic programs from the ground up.
Currently serving as Bucknell University’s senior associate director of athletics and senior woman administrator, Kelly will make history as she transitions into her new leadership role by becoming Drexel's first African American director of athletics.
"That's the stuff that has not fully hit, but I'm absolutely thrilled to take on that responsibility and take on that role for others to pursue to achieve and be in leadership roles," Kelly said. "We weren't always given the access and opportunity and to see someone who looks like them and has a story to tell."
"Those are some of the things that haven't soaked in right now to the community, young girls and other women of color. I'm looking forward to being in that role."
Kelly's position at Bucknell included oversight responsibilities for as many as 12 of the 27 varsity athletics programs. In addition, she served as the athletic department's liaison to the academic deans, human resources, financial aid and admissions, student affairs and NCAA compliance. Kelly guided the department's long range planning, and served as the university's deputy Title IX coordinator and she played an active role on the President's Diversity Council.
She created the athletic department's first student-athlete leadership development program - the Bucknell Athletics Leadership Institute - in 2011 and last year organized the Bucknell Athletics Diversity Equity and Inclusion Council, comprised of administrators, coaches and student-athletes.
Kelly recently transitioned to become Bucknell Athletics primary leader in the area of development and fundraising project manager for a $10 million transformational facility enhancement of Bucknell's historic Christy Matthewson Memorial Stadium.
Kelly brings some great credentials to the Drexel athletic program. Of course, the Dragons had a terrific year with both men and women's basketball teams appearing in the NCAA tournament this spring.
"I think Drexel had an incredible year with their athletics department," Kelly said. "Both basketball teams winning conference championships. Wrestling took several individuals to the championship. It's an exciting time to celebrate the past competitive successes this year. But it is really important time to amplify the Drexel brand - the perseverance, ambition and grit. I just think it's a great time to hit and elevate the Drexel brand."
Kelly competed in track and field at Saint Joseph's University. She was a captain of the Hawks' team. After collegiate career, Kelly earned a NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship and went on to receive her master's degree in Sports and Recreation Administration from Temple University in 2005.
Kelly is excited about being closer to her family and friends in the city.
"My dad Walt Palmer who has been a long time member of the Philadelphia community," Kelly said. "He was born in Atlantic City, but grew up in the Black Bottom, which is now the Mantua section [of the city right near Drexel]. My mom is a New York transit. She works at Penn. She'll be five city blocks away from where my office will be. I don't know if it gets much more than a homecoming than this."
Kelly will start her new position on July 19.
