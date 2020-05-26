Doug Overton goes
into new projectFormer Lincoln University basketball coach Doug Overton has found a new calling.
Overton, who resigned in March after four seasons at the university, will now concentrate on developing players on all levels. He recently opened the No Opponent Elite Basketball Training Academy.
“I’m very excited about this new endeavor,” said Overton, a former Murrell Dobbins Tech High School and LaSalle University standout who played for several teams in the National Basketball Association. “I’ve always had an interest in player development. I was once the director of player development for the [Philadelphia 76ers].”
Overton, who was 70-74 overall at Lincoln, is looking forward to his latest venture. And he’s all in. He’s even selling merchandise promoting the training academy.
“I love developing talent,” Overton said. “I love watching players mature both on and off the court. I know what it takes to reach that next level. I want to share what I know.”
For more information go to www.dougovertonbasketball.com.
Johnny Sample
Hall effort gets noticeA drive to get the late Johnny Sample enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame has piqued the curiousity of some known people.
According to Eric Smith, a former standout basketball player at Georgetown University who is helping spearhead the drive, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas and noted actor Tim Reid, have made inquiries.
“We could use all the support we can get,” Smith said. “We want to get Johnny Sample into the [Pro Football] Hall of Fame.”
Sample, who was 67 when he died in 2005 in Philadelphia, won National Football League championships in 1958 and ‘59 with the Baltimore Colts and the American Football League and Super Bowl III championships in the 1968 season with the New York Jets. A hard-hitting, trash-talking defensive back, he started in all three title games.No professional football player has won championships in the NFL, AFL and Super Bowl. And no one ever will, as the NFL and AFL merged in 1970.
Guidelines released to help fall sports The National Federation of High School Associations has released its guidelines for states to consider as coaches and athletes prepare for re-opening for the fall sports seasons.
On its website, the NFHS provides a phased program put together by a 15-member advisory committee comprised of doctors, certified athletic trainers, high school coaches and officials, research specialists and state high school association executives.
“We are greatly indebted to the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for its work in formulating this guidance for reopening high school athletics and activities,” Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director, said. “It is important to be clear that this is guidance for individual states to consider as they return to activities this fall. States will utilize the guidance in this document as it best fits their state after consulting with local and state health departments.”
At Wednesday’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors meeting via Zoom, executive director Robert Lombardi said the board hasn’t had a chance to review and discuss the 16-page document, but said the PIAA is not ready to issue guidance for fall sports teams.
“That answer is to be determined based upon what the governor and the Department of Health and the Department of Education want to come forward with,” Lombardi said. “Anything prior to us getting some real factual foundation and information is nothing more than conjecture.”
Lombardi stressed the guidelines are a resource document.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.