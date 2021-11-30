Donald “Don” Hunt has covered all of Philadelphia’s star athletes, from Dawn Staley, Kyle Lowry, Donovan McNabb, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard down to Kahleah Copper and DJ Moore. A staple in pro, collegiate, and prep sports, he’s written on it all.
After a 43-year career, mainly at the Philadelphia Tribune, the veteran journalist will retire from his post as a full-time sports journalist on Dec. 1.
Hunt started seriously considering writing as a senior at Lincoln University under the guidance of the late George Lyle.
After getting his start as a high school sports reporter in Delaware County, Hunt came to the Tribune, where he has touched more lives than you can count with his coverage and thirst to tell people’s stories. Hunt takes pride in telling the stories of high school athletes. He also takes pride in watching their careers on and away from their sports blossom.
“I take a lot of pride because it’s a big moment for them, and a lot of them are really good kids, and they want to do something with their lives, and they come from grassroots backgrounds, and they work extremely hard, and they really deserve it,” Hunt said. “It’s really, really great to see you write about a kid in high school and then watch them in college, and then if they are able to go to the pro level, that’s even special- if not, it’s good to find out later that they’re out in the world working for fortune 500 company’s or working as a school teacher or working as a social worker,” he continued.
To Hunt, nothing is better than parents coming up to him at a game or in line at a store thanking him for his coverage of their children.
“As a person, Don is a great guy,” Daryl Bell, who has a decades-long relationship with Hunt spanning back to both of them working at the Tribune. “He is for positive things in this business that isn’t so positive. He has always been a stickler for trying to get a story. It always mattered to him. When I took over the sports section, he ensured that we got as many local kids in as possible, which meant a lot to him. Don’s biggest asset is being a fan of sports, period,” Bell continued.
Hunt takes pride in being able to interview people before their status heightens and they get really big. For example, in 1999, he spent time in West Palm Beach, Florida, interviewing Richard Williams, the father of Venus, and Serena Williams, two of the most remarkable women tennis players in history.
“I always wanted to do something to really enlighten the readers and get people to buy newspapers,” Hunt said. “I always try to get in on the ground floor of interviewing people before they really become famous,” he continued. “And that’s one thing I pride myself on.”
He certainly gained prominence after a 2008 column called for Wilt Chamberlain to have U.S. Postal Stamp. Finally, after years of monthly meetings by the Wilt Chamberlain Postage Stamp Committee, Chamberlain got a stamp in 2014.
“One thing we did that I’m really proud of is, I wrote a column in 2008 saying why Wilt Chamberlain should be on a United States postage stamp, and the column got a lot of attention,” Hunt said. “We heard from a lot of people that knew Wilt here in Philly and went to Overbrook. We were hoping to get the stamp in a year or two becase he was such a legend but it took us years and we met every month. So we planned, and we strategized different efforts to continue to build, the campaign and then we finally heard it, it was so rewarding.”
Hunt has had the opportunity to focus on areas many newspapers don’t as a reporter for the Philadelphia Tribune, the oldest Black newspaper in the country. He’s done a series on Black football teams, picking three teams highlighting football players who thrived at HBCUs and a series on Black quarterbacks from the pioneers like Fritz Pollard to game-changers like Michael Vick.
Hunt was named 2011 NABJ Journalist of the Year by the NABJ Sports Task Force from J.A. Adande, a longtime NBA reporter for ESPN and the LA Times. Hunt was so excited he printed the email out and read it several times.
In 2016 he was inducted into the Philadelphia Philadelphia Black Basketball Hall of Fame’s founding class with the likes of Charles Cooper, Zachary Clayton, Frank Washington, Frank Coleman, Chamberlain, Jackie Moore, Claude Gross, Ray “Chink” Scott, James “Tee” Parham, Fred Douglas, Hal Lear, Guy Rodgers, David Riddick, Theopolis “Sonny” Lloyd, Alonzo Lewis, Sam Sylvester, John Chaney and Joe Howell.
“Donald is a legend,” Greg Lee, Senior assistant managing editor, talent and community, and former chair of the NABJ Sports Task Force, said in an email.
He was also inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 as the first Black sports writer to earn that nod.
“I got inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame, the first Black sports writer to go in there, and they’ve had that close to 20 years,” Hunt said. “I said to the guy, ‘you’re selecting me for the Hall of Fame?’ I’m used to writing about people who go into the Hall of Fame,” he laughed.
Over four decades as a journalist, Hunt covered the 76ers, Eagles, Phillies, or any of the Big 5 universities one day and would be out in the community doing a story on a local kid the next.
“I got in this business to write about people, to tell their stories, to write about the schools, to write about the teams, to write about the things they do in the community,” Hunt said.
Hunt’s impact is lasting, and he will leave behind an imprint that touched many lives.
“A very valuable asset that’s what they’re going to lose,” Bell said.” “I’m going to lose a friend in this business, and the city is going to lose a great confidant when you picked up the Tribune and saw Don’s stories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.